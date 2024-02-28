Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Reportedly Takes 200 Hours To Platinum

We are set to receive Final Fantasy VII Rebirth tomorrow. With it comes a ton of eagerly awaiting players looking to see how Square Enix pulled off the second installment to the Final Fantasy VII remake. If you hope to acquire this game and unlock everything for that fabled platinum trophy, prepare for a lengthy gameplay experience.

A new report that has surfaced on Powerpyx has noted that there are about 150 to 200 hours required before players will unlock the platinum trophy. That might turn some players away, while others could be all for the challenge. At any rate, this is undoubtedly quite a bit longer to pull off than the previous installment for the remake. Again, according to Powerpyx, the first part took players up to 70 hours to platinum when looking at Final Fantasy VII Remake.

Completionists will want to set some time aside to ensure they unlock everything this upcoming title has to offer. Fortunately, the wait is nearly over; the game will be released tomorrow, and players can continue on the storyline. We’re hopeful that this game will live up to fans’ expectations, but we know that this is not the last installment for the remake.

To deliver the complete remake of Final Fantasy VII, this 1997 JRPG proved to be quite a challenge. There’s a trilogy of games planned to tell the entire storyline, and that means we’re not going to see the conclusion of this game. Instead, we’ll have to see just how far Final Fantasy VII Rebirth will take players. Going off from the previous game, we know that this storyline will pick up after escaping the metropolis.

With that said, even if this trilogy proves to be a hit, Square Enix might be hesitant to deliver another remake. We reported on how the developers were uncertain if they would press on with other remakes, as bringing these older games out for a modern take requires quite a lot of resources and time. This is evident with this remake, which first saw Final Fantasy VII Remake launch back in 2020, with the second installment only just now getting ready to launch into the marketplace.