Fortnite: How to Collect Mosaic Tiles

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 is coming to an end and Epic Games has rolled out a mysterious set of Odyssey challenges. There’s plenty of XP and even cosmetic rewards on offer, but the developers could also be hinting at what’s to come going into the next season. One of the quests requires you to rack up Mosaic Tiles in order to complete a mural.

Keep your eyes peeled while playing a match as Mosaic Tiles are easy to miss. They appear as small, blue gems on the ground and interacting them will see you progress through the questline.

More Fortnite guides

How to get Mosaic Tiles in Fortnite

There are many ways in which you can snag those all-important Mosaic Tiles by simply playing battle royale modes. Chests and containers have the chance to spawn Mosaic Tiles, so look out for them while looting. In addition, damaging and eliminating opponents can grant Mosaic Tiles. Make sure you’re checking your opponent’s dead body, as well as the surrounding area. The easiest way to find Mosaic Tiles is by hitting weak points on any object and seeing if a piece of the puzzle drops while you’re swinging your pickaxe.

The rewards for picking up enough Mosaic Tiles are as follows:

Collect Mosaic Tiles (25) – 10,000 XP

Collect Mosaic Tiles (50) – 10,000 XP

Collect Mosaic Tiles (100) – 10,000 XP

Collect Mosaic Tiles (200) – 10,000 XP

Collect Mosaic Tiles (300) – Grim Emblem Back Bling

Complete The Mosaic (1) – Odyssey’s Origin Loading Screen

As you can see, collecting all the Mosaic Tiles requires a lot of playtime. However, you are awarded extra XP towards completing the Chapter 5 Season 1 battle pass, and don’t forget there’s a stylish new back bling up for grabs.

You have until March 8, 2024 to collect all the Mosaic Tiles you need and to complete the rest of the Fortnite Odyssey quests.