LEGO Fortnite: Can You Earn Battle Pass XP?

With a new Fortnite season on the horizon, you need to rack up all the XP you can get in order to complete the Chapter 5 Season 1 battle pass. Reaching level 100 will see you make it to the end of the base battle pass, but don’t forget that there are pages of bonus rewards to work through. Unlike regular battle royale modes, LEGO Fortnite doesn’t feature daily or weekly quests, so does this experience give you any XP while you play?

If you’re a LEGO Fortnite fan, you may want to know if your hard work is being rewarded with battle stars, while those looking to level up in the final days of the season may be wondering if this mode is worth playing.

Does LEGO Fortnite give XP for playing?

The short answer is yes, you will earn XP and level up while surviving and progressing your LEGO Fortnite world. If you’re yet to try out the mode, now is the perfect time. You will level up by making it through a set of tutorial challenges and here’s how to complete them:

Create and play in a Sandbox World – Simply create a Sandbox game and load in (one level up.)

Simply create a Sandbox game and load in (one level up.) Build a Crafting Bench in a Survival World – Gather 3 Wood and 5 Granite. Open up the Crafting Menu and select the Crafting Bench blueprint (one level up.)

Gather 3 Wood and 5 Granite. Open up the Crafting Menu and select the Crafting Bench blueprint (one level up.) Find and enter a cave in a Survival World – There are caves all over LEGO Fortnite and they appear as white icons in the shape of an arch on your map. Go to the location of any cave and enter (one level up.)

There are caves all over LEGO Fortnite and they appear as white icons in the shape of an arch on your map. Go to the location of any cave and enter (one level up.) Get a village rating of 4 in a Survival World – This is the most time consuming quest. Craft a Village Square with 10 Wood and 10 Granite then use the Village Square Menu to see what tasks need to be completed to progress through each Village Level (one level up.)

Beyond the tutorial, you do continue to earn XP, although it may not explicitly be shown on your screen in the same way that it is in other Fortnite playlists.

How to earn XP fast in LEGO Fortnite

One of the best ways to quickly accumulate XP is to upgrade your Village which will increase your Village Level. At the same time, more crafting recipes will be unlocked for further opportunities to earn XP through crafting. To increase your Village Level, you’ll have to explore, which opens up multiple doors for earning XP. Whether its gathering resources, interacting with NPCs, or fighting enemies, you will be awarded XP for carrying out exploration-related tasks.

The sheer amount of XP that you can get your hands on by playing LEGO Fortnite has been demonstrated by the fact that Epic Games has capped it at 420,000 XP per day. If you play LEGO Fortnite every day, that will amount to some serious battle pass progress.