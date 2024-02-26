PlayStation Ups Its Security Measures With Passkey Support

The PlayStation platform just had a significant update to its security measures. It’s always a good idea to make sure you’re taking the necessary steps to keep your accounts secure and safe. So it’s a big plus to see that Sony is implementing new methods to ensure you’re not having your account potentially compromised while making the sign-in process to your account far easier. Today, we’re looking at a new security method from Sony called Passkey.

Sony unveiled the Passkey setup recently, which offers a new way to sign into your PlayStation account for both the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. So whether you’re dealing with last-generation hardware or have made the jump to their current console offering, you can gain access to Passkey. With this new feature, you can use your smartphone to sign into your account automatically. That eliminates the need to type out your entire password to log into an account.

Instead, whatever security measure you have on your smartphone will be able to sign in to your account. So, for a couple of examples, there could now be a means to unlock your account through a fingerprint reader on your smartphone or even your camera for face recognition. With that, you’ll be able to sign into your account quickly and enjoy games much faster.

Of course, that will mean using a separate device to log into your account. I use the example of a smartphone as it’s a safer bet you’ll have access to this device regularly. There’s even a chance you’re making use of the two-step security factor for your PlayStation account. If you’re not using Passkey, then it’s highly recommended you at least enable two-step security.

If you’re unfamiliar with this process, the two-step security factor will force you to receive an SMS with a code that gets sent to the phone you use when enabling the security feature. This feature is available for a wide variety of accounts outside of just PlayStation services. So, if you haven’t already done so, it’s best to go through the various prompts to keep your accounts free from being potentially compromised by others. For now, you can go through the Passkey setup right here while the video below was released to help highlight the new security measure.