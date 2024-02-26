Persona 6 To Have a Familiar “Main Setting”?

There are few things worse in the video game industry than having to wait for a title you KNOW is in the works to get announced and then have to wait for it to be released. Despite all their flaws, gamers aren’t stupid about what is successful and what’s not in the industry. When a title sells millions upon millions of units and helps start a “renaissance” for the franchise, you can easily guess that a follow-up title is coming. And yet, despite YEARS of rumors about it, Atlus still hasn’t dropped anything meaningful about Persona 6, and that has fans worried for many reasons.

For the record, we know Persona 6 is in the works, as Atlus has confirmed this themselves. Yet, it’s been around eight years since the dynamic 5th entry first dropped in Japan. It’s true that they then worked on the “upgraded” version that helped make the title even better and more beloved, but that still gives the game dev team plenty of time to work on the 6th entry. Fans have been asking about it for some time, and Atlus hasn’t given anything definitive. They even released a remake of the franchise’s 3rd entry in the meantime.

However, a Twitter user stated that they had a source “in the know,” and they revealed a key piece of information about the upcoming title. What information is that? Well, it’s that the 6th entry will once again feature a protagonist that is…attending high school. Admittedly, it’s not the biggest piece of information ever, but a key point about this needs to be stated.

From the third game on, every protagonist has been a “Transfer Student” who went to a different part of Japan and was enrolled in the local high school so that they could “start a new life” for one reason or another. The high schools not only end up being a key part of the story in some way, but they are also a place where many Social Links are developed via talking to the various people around the place, including some of the teammates you fight shadows with.

Apparently, there had been rumors of that dynamic shifting in Persona 6, but this rumor would seem to put a kibosh on those statements. It makes sense that Atlus would keep it as they’ve used it well in the past, and it’s easy to replicate and keep fresh depending on what you do in the school.