Insider Claims Pokemon Black and White Remakes Are Coming

Tomorrow will be a big day for certain fans, as Tuesday is Pokemon Day worldwide. The day is held in “hollowed space” amongst the fans because it celebrates the original release date of the classic monster-catching titles in Japan. While they got an upgrade before coming over to the West, their impact can’t be undersold. After all, we’re still talking about the franchise and its success over 25 years later, and all sorts of people and publications have written about it and its games and have honored its achievements and anniversaries. So with the upcoming Pokemon Presents, gamers are curious about what will be shown, and Pokemon Black and White seems to be the thing everyone thinks is coming.

Enter Pyoro, a “source” that has “sources” within Nintendo and other companies and has been incredibly accurate with his information in recent times. For example, if you remember the Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase that happened last week, he was one of the few who correctly predicted it would be a Partner’s Showcase and nothing else. Fast forward to now, and ComicBook.com has noted that Pyoro “revealed” that a source believes a “Unova-based” title is coming and was in development for much of last year. Game Freak themselves aren’t working on it, though. Instead, they outsourced it, which they have done in the past for certain titles.

Pokemon Black and White was the generation that brought Unova into existence, so if a game is being set there, there are only two options. The first is that we’re getting a remake of Gen V, which tracks because The Pokemon Company and Nintendo have made bank off all the remakes in the past. Gamers love nostalgia, and they’re fine with playing the older title from Game Freak on better-looking systems. Gen IV’s remake was a huge hit on the Nintendo Switch, and so it goes to reason that Gen V would be just as good sales-wise.

The other option here is that another “Legends” title could be made, with the twist that it’s set within Unova. When they did the first one starring Arceus, it was a big success, and it made fans wonder where else they could put this spin on the franchise.

Both of these thoughts are just speculation based on rumors, and neither one may be shown off on Pokemon Day tomorrow. The Pokemon Company hasn’t promised any game reveals at the show, so it’ll be interesting to see if Unova or something else appears.