Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Hype Grows Via Newspaper Articles and Commercials!

Can you feel it? Can you? If so, you’re likely a gamer who wants to get their hands on Final Fantasy VII Rebirth the moment it comes out on Thursday. That’s a key thing to state: it comes out on Thursday! After years of waiting after the release of the first remake title, the sequel is almost here, and gamers can’t wait to see what the title is like in full. To their credit, Square Enix has been doing its job with hyping up the game to nearly insane levels. They even released a massive number of review codes so that nearly everyone would sing the game’s praises, and it worked!

Fast forward to now, and the official Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Twitter handle teased its arrival by looking once again at the game that came before it:

Cloud, Barret, Tifa and Aerith return in Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, launching on Thursday.



Try the demo now. #FF7R pic.twitter.com/wVTaFUrHfA — FINAL FANTASY VII (@finalfantasyvii) February 26, 2024

Make no mistake, fans are eager to see what happens next with Cloud, Tifa, Aerith, Barrett, Red XIII, Zack Fair, Cid, Vincent, and everyone else they meet along the wait. But that’s not the only way that the hype has been building. One of the game’s developers posted this tweet showcasing the New York Times talking about the title and a certain moment within it:

The New York Times featuring a Final Fantasy VII Rebirth article has arrived!

I’ll be sure to treasure this newspaper!

ーー

FFVII REBIRTHの記事が掲載されたTHE NEW YORK TIMESが届きました。

記念の新聞として大切にします！#NewYorkTimes pic.twitter.com/tCKhrynKz1 — 浜口直樹 (@nhamaguc) February 25, 2024

Yep, the New York Times wrote an article about the death of Aerith and how her loss impacted a generation of gamers. It’s not something you’d expect to find in that newspaper, and yet, there it is!

If that’s still not enough for you, Japan dropped a special ad for the game focusing on Yuffie:

That one is a bit ironic because Yuffie was an optional character within the original game, yet grew in popularity over the years thanks to certain other appearances. She’ll be a full-on member of your team in the remake sequel, so you can use her in your squad as you see fit.

Arguably, the best example of Square Enix building up the hype for the title is with the demo that is out now. This two-part demo allows gamers to enjoy the first two parts of the title. The first section is a key flashback sequence that highlights the “relationship” between a certain pair of characters. Then, via the recent update to the demo, you get to venture into the Junon region and see some of the things you can do there.

Yes, that includes seeing Tifa and Aerith in bathing suits, as if you didn’t see a thousand gifs of that already…