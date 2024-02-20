Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Demo Getting Key Update Tomorrow

As we edge ever closer to the release of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, fans are getting increasingly eager about the title and what it’s likely to offer them. For those who wanted to get a “sneak peek” of everything, all they had to do was download the PS5 demo for the title. This particular demo is special because it not only gives fans a taste of what’s to come, but Square Enix will “expand upon it” via an update. That’s right, this demo will grow, and you can transfer your entire process to the main game should you get it.

But when’s the expansion going to happen in the demo? Well, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth’s director Naoki Hamaguchi went on to reveal that the demo expansion is happening tomorrow, and it’ll bring the Junon area into the game:

At last, tomorrow is the release of the Junon area of the demo, “Dawn of a New Era in Junon”!

This new playable section features adjustments specific to the demo, allowing players to enjoy the battle system deeply!



I’d love for you all to play it before FFVII Rebirth launches. pic.twitter.com/TKg3GrxaSv — 浜口直樹 (@nhamaguc) February 20, 2024

For those unaware, the Junon area will see Cloud and his allies clash briefly with the new head of the Shinra organization, Rufus, as he does certain celebrations to welcome his new rise to power. Obviously, they can’t get caught, so they have to play it cool to get to their next destination.

What will be curious about this expanded content is seeing how the Junon area looks and what you can do within it. The team has noted many times over that one of the “perks” of doing this kind of remake is that they’re able to flesh out the world fully and what you can do within it. As a result, the area might have more to do outside of hiding from Shinra.

Plus, that’s only one area that’ll be within the main game. There will be plenty of things to find and discover, including original stuff that can only be found in this remake. After all, we know that Cloud can ride a segway in the title; THAT definitely wasn’t in the original!

It’s true you won’t get to explore outside of this region for now, but this demo only needs to satisfy players for another week until the game releases on PS5. However, you should be warned that copies are circulating in the wilds of the internet, so you might want to be wary of potential spoilers you come across.

Given the hype for the title, many feel this could easily be the frontrunner for the 2024 “Game of the Year.” Only time will tell if that’s true, but odds are it’s going to be great.