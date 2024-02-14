PlayStation Plus Game Catalog For February Announced

The PlayStation Plus subscription service is a must-have if you’re gaming on either PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5 platforms. This subscription service offers various benefits, such as online multiplayer access or special discounts. But if you’re on at least the PlayStation Plus Extra tier, then you’re given access to the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog.

This is Sony’s answer to players who just want access to video games. With the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog, those with access are given the ability to download and enjoy hundreds of great games. That should hopefully open up some new titles to enjoy regularly as this collection of games is rotated regularly. Each month, a new batch of games is added to the mix, and today, we have the official list of new additions.

The PlayStation Blog has confirmed what new games are coming to their Game Catalog collection for this month. You’ll be able to find all the latest games heading your way below. Again, this might have a game that might pique your interest or tie you over until that next major release on your radar hits the marketplace.

PlayStation Plus Game Catalog February 2024

Need for Speed Unbound | PS5

The Outer Worlds: Spacer’s Choice Edition | PS5

Tales of Arise | PS4, PS5

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla | PS4, PS5

LEGO Worlds | PS4

LEGO Jurassic World | PS4

Roguebook | PS4, PS5

Rogue Lords | PS4

Tales of Zestiria | PS4

Resistance: Retribution | PS4, PS5

Jet Moto 2 | PS4, PS5

Tales of Symphonia | PS4, PS5

Tales of Vesperia | PS4, PS5

It’s worth noting that all of these games will be available on February 20, 2024. So you can’t enjoy any of these titles through the Game Catalog just yet. It does look like there is a varied collection of titles this month and a variety of Tales titles if you’re fond of that franchise. Likewise, if you haven’t tried the series out, then this might be an excellent time to do so. You’ll even find that there is the latest release for the game franchise with Tales of Arise. Since this is a series that looks to be quite heavily focused on this month, we’ll include a Before You Buy video coverage of Tales of Arise below.