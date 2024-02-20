PlayStation Plus Game Catalog Loses 7 Games Next Month

PlayStation Plus subscribers might already be familiar with what is soon leaving on the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog. However, if you haven’t browsed the Game Catalog recently, you will find seven more games heading out from the subscription service. These games are now under the Leaving Soon category, so if you haven’t given them a chance, your time is running out fast.

Thanks to the folks over at Push Square, we’re finding out seven games are leaving the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog service soon. It’s expected that you have about a month left before these games are off the service, so again, if you haven’t had the chance to check them out and it’s been on your backlog, then you might want to give it a play through soon. We’ll list down the games heading off the subscription service below.

PlayStation Plus Game Catalog Last Chance To Play

Civilization VI

Tchia

Ghostwire: Tokyo

NEO: The World Ends With You

Haven

Code Vein

Outer Wilds

Those are the games that will be heading out soon. But there are countless other games that you can enjoy right now. In fact, we just have the next set of games unlocked, so if you haven’t checked them out, you can do so now. Likewise, if you haven’t been keeping tabs, we’ll list the new arrivals to the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog below. Meanwhile, if you’re unfamiliar with this service, it’s a feature that is locked behind at least the PlayStation Plus Extra tier.

Sony offers three tiers for their PlayStation Plus service. With at least the Extra tier, you’ll gain access to hundreds of free games to enjoy through the Game Catalog. These games rotate out regularly, so each month, you’ll have a new batch of games to enjoy while, as mentioned above, a selection of games are bumped off the service. With that said, if you do opt for the more premium tier of PlayStation Plus, you’ll also unlock the ability to enjoy some of the more classic games from the PlayStation catalog. So, there are even more games that you can enjoy each month.

PlayStation Plus Game Catalog February 2024

Need for Speed Unbound | PS5

The Outer Worlds: Spacer’s Choice Edition | PS5

Tales of Arise | PS4, PS5

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla | PS4, PS5

LEGO Worlds | PS4

LEGO Jurassic World | PS4

Roguebook | PS4, PS5

Rogue Lords | PS4

Tales of Zestiria | PS4

Resistance: Retribution | PS4, PS5

Jet Moto 2 | PS4, PS5

Tales of Symphonia | PS4, PS5

Tales of Vesperia | PS4, PS5