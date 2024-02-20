Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Has Already Reached Certain Gamers!

For many gamers, one of the worst things that can happen leading up to the release of a highly-anticipated game with a big narrative attached is spoilers hitting the internet prematurely. After all, when it comes to narrative games, half the fun is experiencing the story and watching it unfold before your very eyes. You don’t want ANYTHING to be spoiled ahead of time because that ruins it all! In the case of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, though it is a remake of a PS1 title, there will be key changes to the story that fans are hoping for and potentially dreading. Thus, they want no spoilers about what’s to come.

That’s where the problem comes in. Because as The Gamer notes, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth has some copies “out in the wild!” There was also a Reddit thread that posted on this, but mods locked it due to “spoiler content.”

Oh, and just to be clear, we’re not talking about review copies being out there. That’s not where the spoilers and images are coming from. Apparently, some people got their physical copies of the title early, which has been known to happen over the years due to glitches and such. While it would be RESPONSIBLE for them not to post anything about the game, we all know how people can be, and thus, images are hitting the web and social media.

So, if you’re looking to go into the game with minimal spoilers, you might want to be careful about what you click on or what pops up on your social media timeline. There are ways to “save yourself” from spoilers if you put up proper “barriers” online, so you might want to get on that.

Again, we know this is a remake of the PS1 classic, but the first entry in the remake series significantly changed the lore in more ways than one. Certain characters who died would go on to survive the events of Midgar. Sephiroth was much more of a presence within the title and served as the final boss fight before vanishing to the rest of Gaia.

Meanwhile, the upcoming sequel is teasing not just new cities and events but also a possible rewriting of the key death that rocked the gaming world when it was first shown. Square Enix has been HEAVILY teasing that, and yet, gamers don’t know if they’ll pull the trigger on it.

The game comes out on the 29th, so be careful as we draw closer to release!