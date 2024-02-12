Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Ending Wants “Happy Ending” For Its Cast

Do you ever get the feeling that someone is HEAVILY IMPLYING something and they want to make sure you’re not missing the message? Well, the team over at Final Fantasy VII Rebirth seems to be doing that, and it’s going to make things interesting when the game finally arrives on PS5 later this month. Specifically, they’ve been teasing repeatedly that a certain key death that could happen once again in the upcoming title might not go how you’d expect. This was boosted by the game’s producer, Yoshinori Kitase, who, during an interview with Vandal, noted that he desired to give the game’s cast a “happy ending.”

That’s an interesting thing to say for multiple reasons. First, we know that the original game did have a “happy ending” because Cloud and his friends saved the world from Sephiroth. However, it did come at a cost, specifically, the cost of Aerith, who Sephiroth murdered at a key point in the game. That death was so devastating to gamers that it remains one of the most important moments in video game history because it didn’t seem like something that would happen, given how close Aerith and Cloud had gotten.

Fast forward to Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, and the various trailers and “messages” within interviews and the like, including the first remake game’s plot, have implied that Aerith might live. It’s not a certainty, but we know that the second remake title will end at the very spot where Aerith died in the original PS1 title. For many fans, a “happy ending” would be Aerith being alive.

Kitase did warn during the interview that while he does want this, that doesn’t mean it’ll happen in the game, which is a key thing to state. Another thing to state is that certain characters who died in the original title are alive in the remake series.

So far, via the trailers, we know that Biggs, Jessie, and Zack Fair are all somehow alive despite the Whispers trying to “correct the timeline” and the various injuries they suffered. How they will play into the main game remains to be seen. Still, given the ending of the first remake game, with Sephiroth proclaiming he’s going to “change destiny,” and with fates already being changed, it’s not hard to imagine that Aerith could indeed survive and possibly live to the end of the game so she could be with Zack.

We’ll have to wait until February 29th to see how it all plays out.