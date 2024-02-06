Xbox Game Pass February 2024 Wave 1 Games Confirmed

The Xbox Game Pass subscription service is a must-have if you play games on the Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S platforms. It’s a thrilling service to have on hand as it gives you access to a massive collection of video game titles for one monthly fee. If you’re just after video games, you can’t go wrong with the service, as it also guarantees you access to all of Microsoft’s first-party video game titles. With that said, we’re still early into the month of February, and today, we’re getting word as to what games are being added.

Each month, we typically get two waves. These waves will add new games into the mix for Xbox Game Pass, and today, we’re getting word on the first wave. You’ll have a collection of video game titles to gain access to throughout the first half of this month. Then, by midway into February, Microsoft will start unveiling its next set of games. But for now, we can look at what games are coming first into the subscription service and when. We’ll have these listed for you to view, thanks to a post from the Xbox Wire.

Xbox Game Pass February 2024 Wave 1

Anuchard (Cloud, Console, and PC) – Available Today

Train Sim World 4 (Cloud, Console, and PC) – February 7

Madden NFL 24 (Console and PC) – February 8

Resident Evil 3 (Cloud, Console, and PC) – February 13

A Little To The Left (Cloud, Console, and PC) – February 14

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night (Cloud, Console, and PC) – February 14

PlateUp! (Cloud, Console, and PC) – February 15

Return to Grace (Cloud, Console, and PC) – February 20

Again, this is just the first wave, and we should see another game set announced later this month. Of course, this addition comes at an interesting time for Microsoft as a series of reports suggests some Xbox exclusives will soon be entering the PlayStation 5 platform. All these rumors have sparked the head of Xbox, Phil Spencer, to confirm a business update is coming our way next week.

Regardless, this is not the only set of new games that were recently added to the subscription service. If you didn’t catch the new additions from last month’s wave two, then we’ll list them below. Meanwhile, it’s worth mentioning that the addition of these games comes with the announcement that both Galactic Civilizations III and Opus: Echo of Starsong will be leaving the Game Pass service on February 15, 2024.

Xbox Game Pass January 2024 Wave 2

Those Who Remain (Cloud, Console, and PC) – January 16

Turnip Boy Robs a Bank (Cloud, Console, and PC) – January 18

F1 23 (Console and PC) EA Play – January 18

Palworld (Cloud, Console, PC) – January 19

Go Mecha Ball (Cloud, Console, and PC) – January 25

Brotato (Cloud, Console, and PC) – January 30

Persona 3 Reload (Cloud, Console, and PC) – February 2

