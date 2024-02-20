Xbox Game Pass February 2024 Wave 2 Games Confirmed

Here’s what is coming out during the remainder of this month.

Xbox Game Pass finally unveiled the next set of games this month. Each month, we typically receive two waves of video game releases. Microsoft will reveal the first wave of games early in the month, sprinkling a few titles to enjoy over a few weeks. But midway into the month, we get our next batch of video games revealed.

The second wave for the month has seven game additions for the subscription service. Earlier this month, we knew Tales of Arise would be coming to the Xbox Game Pass service. It initially started with a headline mistake during the first wave of the month. Then, not too long ago, it was unveiled by Bandai Namco that Tales of Arise would be coming to the service on February 20, 2024. This announcement might have been early as we are just now getting the second wave announcements from the Xbox Wire.

Xbox Game Pass February 2024 Wave 2

Tales of Arise (Cloud, Console, and PC) – Now Available

Bluey: The Videogame (Cloud, Console, and PC) – February 22

Maneater (Cloud, Console, and PC) – February 27

Madden NFL 24 (Cloud) EA Play – February 27

Indivisible (Cloud, Console, and PC) – February 28

Space Engineers (Cloud, Console, and PC) – February 29 Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun (Cloud, Console, and PC) – March 5

Hopefully, something in this second wave might be of interest. Of course, we also still have our first wave of video games available. We’ll list those below in case you are just getting into the subscription service and missed out on the latest additions. Meanwhile, as we typically get a new wave of games in an Xbox Wire announcement, there is also the revealing of what video games are on their way out.

Fortunately, for this second wave, we only have two games that will leave the subscription service on February 29, 2024. Those games are Madden NFL 22 and Soul Hackers 2. But even though these games are soon on their way out, Microsoft does provide a special discount if you wish to purchase them before they leave the service.

For those of you who might be a bit disappointed that there are still no Activision Blizzard games, it was unveiled earlier this month that those titles will be coming soon. We know that the first game to hit the subscription service will be Diablo IV, which is set to arrive on March 28, 2024. So, don’t expect any Activision Blizzard games until the second wave of next month.

Xbox Game Pass February 2024 Wave 1

Anuchard (Cloud, Console, and PC) – Available Today

Train Sim World 4 (Cloud, Console, and PC) – February 7

Madden NFL 24 (Console and PC) – February 8

Resident Evil 3 (Cloud, Console, and PC) – February 13

A Little To The Left (Cloud, Console, and PC) – February 14

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night (Cloud, Console, and PC) – February 14

PlateUp! (Cloud, Console, and PC) – February 15

Return to Grace (Cloud, Console, and PC) – February 20