Marvel’s Spider-Man Actor Doesn’t Think Certain Character Will “Step Aside”

There are many reasons why people like the Marvel’s Spider-Man franchise from Insomniac Games. It’s true that thanks to the PS4 and PS5, these games look gorgeous, and they’re only going to get better as they make more titles in the line. Plus, the gameplay is fluid and dynamic, making you feel like the Spider-Men while also having different attacks and abilities for both to use, making each unique. But the real reason that most praise the titles is the stories and portrayals of the characters. Peter Parker, Miles Morales, and others shine within the game in the best ways, and gamers gravitated to that.

To that end, the finale of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 indicated that Peter Parker was “passing the torch” to Miles Morales after the events with Venom and Kraven, and Insomniac Games seemed to piggyback off of this. A couple of their writers indicated that Miles would “take the lead” in the next game.

That left gamers wondering what would happen with Peter and how much he’d be involved in the inevitable third title.

In an interview with Variety, Peter’s voice actor, Yuri Lowenthal, decided to clear some stuff up on that front:

“There have been some comments recently that were picked up to infer that Peter’s out and Miles is in. While I think that Peter would love to believe that he can just turn it off and not be Spider-Man anymore and live a completely normal life, I don’t think that’s what’s going to happen now.

I don’t know. I haven’t read a script yet. They’re probably still working on it. But I don’t think that’s the last we’re gonna see Peter. I think it’s a cool place to leave it. It’s a cool change for him.

I think 100% he trusts Miles. Miles has really stepped up and he’s like ‘Oh, maybe I can get a little break.’ And I did get a vacation to Symkaria during the Miles game. Not much of a vacation, but at least MJ got to learn to ride a motorcycle.”

He’s not wrong; one of the biggest “problems” with Peter Parker in the comics is that he can’t “let things go” and just “sit on the sidelines,” and that might be the problem here. Yes, he finally has someone he can trust to “share the load,” but can Peter sit on the sidelines while his city burns? More than likely not.

We’ll have to see what kind of story Insomniac Games comes up with to explain the two’s “dynamic” in the third entry.