Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Script Leak Reveals Previous Version With More Venom Focus!

When it comes to big game releases, there are sometimes titles that get the “Oh my gosh, this is amazing!” statement when they first arrive, and then, over time, that feeling changes. Why is that? Well, it’s partially because some people are just so hyped to get the game that they enjoy everything for what it is at first but then slowly realize that some flaws are holding the game back. A certain title from Bethesda in 2023 comes to mind on that front, but that’s not what we’re talking about today. Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is the title we’re talking about right now.

On the one hand, Insomniac Games definitely made a banger title with the Spidey sequel. It featured improved graphics and gameplay mechanics; it brought even more villains to life so that they could make New York seem fresh again; it even added more of the New York boroughs to explore, etc. Furthermore, including the Symbiote Suit and watching Peter Parker do a “long fall” from grace, all so that he could basically hand off the torch to Miles Morales for the next title, was a nice move.

However, the one flaw many people have pointed out about the game is Venom. The character was teased for the title since the first announcement trailer, but if you look at how much Venom is in the game, you’ll be rather disappointed. Many today note that while the game is great and deserves many nominations at game award shows, the use of Venom in the third act is rather “rushed,” and they wonder why Insomniac did that.

On Reddit, the leak that hit Insomniac Games reared its ugly head once again, as someone was able to find the first script for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and post it online. You’ll notice that Venom is more prominent in this script, and Kraven wasn’t even in the title. As such, many wonder whether it would’ve fixed the game’s issues had this one moved ahead.

While we won’t spoil anything this game script had, we will say that some Redditors thought this was the better of the two options, while others thought it “still had the same flaws” as before with Venom and such.

Another element to think about here is that we KNOW more Venom lines were recorded and that a Venom spinoff is apparently in the works. So, did Insomniac pull a “feint” with the main story just so they could have a spinoff title? You decide.