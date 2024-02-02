Until Dawn New Release Will Expand On Storylines

Until Dawn was a massive hit when it was first released into the marketplace. Players were getting a thrilling interactive cinematic experience. Supermassive Games was also able to keep this gameplay style alive with a series of new games afterward. But for the past couple of weeks, we have started to hear more about a new edition coming out into the marketplace. Fortunately, Until Dawn was confirmed to have a new release coming out into the marketplace thanks to an appearance on the PlayStation State of Play stream.

The stream that took place earlier this week helped showcase several upcoming games that would be landing on the PlayStation 5 and even PC platforms. One of which was the rumored Until Dawn remastered edition. That edition is in the works from the development studio Ballistic Moon. Their showcase helped highlight that a new enhanced edition of the game would find its way onto the PlayStation 5 and PC platforms. However, there’s a bit more to this game than just a simple enhancement. While the game should look better than its initial PlayStation 4 release, players will find an extra bit of content added into the mix.

After taking to the PlayStation Blog, Ballistic Moon confirmed that this game will feature a new third-person camera. This was made to help players become more immersed and feel like they are within the game world. As a result, you’ll also find that there are new locations, interactions, and collectibles to pick up if you take up a bit of exploration. We’re not sure just how many new locations there are in this game, but those who have played Until Dawn before might find the new areas worth the new pick-up.

However, if you want more than just a few new locations and a third-person camera, it’s been confirmed that the developers have expanded on the storyline. Again, we don’t know how much the storyline has been expanded, but besides keeping the original narrative, it’s noted that they have added some additional storylines for unexplored emotional parts. So, we’ll have to wait to hear more about this game regarding the new additions. With that said, Until Dawn is slated to release later this year, and if you missed out on the announcement trailer, you can view the video below.