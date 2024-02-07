Xbox Game Pass Initially Listed Tales of Arise For February

Microsoft has been in the headlines lately, and not for the reasons players were likely hoping for. This company will finally unveil its plans for the future of Xbox and what will happen to its console exclusives next week. Beyond that, we did get some good news recently in the form of the first wave of games coming to the Xbox Game Pass subscription service for this month. That keeps us engaged on the service until midway through the month, as Microsoft will once again release another wave of titles to keep us playing on their service.

However, if you didn’t notice, an announced game was headlined in the Xbox Game Pass additions for this month. That game was Tales of Arise, but it’s worth noting this title was only in the headline. Through the Xbox Wire, Microsoft unveiled the next batch of games, and within the title, it was noted that Tales of Arise was among the mix. Thanks to Pure Xbox, we’re finding out that this headline included the game, although it wasn’t mentioned within the actual post body. Since then, the game has swiftly been removed from the post headline.

According to a report from Pure Xbox, a spokesperson noted this title was incorrect. That has us wondering if this might have been a game slated to release on Xbox Game Pass but through the second wave of games this month. As mentioned, there are typically two waves of games unveiled for the subscription service each month, and that title might have been meant for the second batch of game arrivals. Of course, we don’t know if that’s correct, as we’ll have to wait and see if Tales of Arise ends up on the service later this month.

Of course, that’s one of the fewer concerns right now for Xbox players. We’ve seen countless reports of various exclusives potentially coming to PlayStation 5. That has fans wondering if we’re going to see all exclusives land on the competitor platform and, if that’s the case, what the future of Xbox will look like. Fortunately, we don’t have to endure too long of a wait before we find out the plans at Microsoft. It was unveiled by the head of Xbox, Phil Spencer, that a business update event will happen next week, which will clear the air about plans for the Xbox brand going forward.