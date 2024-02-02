Final Fantasy VII Rebirth’s Download Size Has Been Revealed

The whole Final Fantasy VII remake trilogy might not fit in a single PlayStation 5 when it's all said and done.

The download size for Final Fantasy VII Rebirth has been revealed.

PlayStation Game Size shared this information on a recent tweet:

“FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH

Download Size : 145.250 GB

Version: 1.001.000

Standard Edition ($ 69.99)

Pre-Load : Feb 27 – Midnight

Release : Feb 29 – Midnight”

As you can clearly see, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is one of the biggest downloads for the PlayStation 5 in recent memory. It sits between Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, at 140.4 GB, and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II from 2022, at 150.8 GB, in terms of download sizes.

To put this further in perspective, the PlayStation 4 release of Final Fantasy VII Remake sat at 85.965 GB. Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade, the updated version for PlayStation 5 and Windows, with the FF7R EPISODE INTERmission DLC, is a whopping 86 GB, even after taking PlayStation 5’s data compression into account. If you have the extra content in the Digital Deluxe Edition, it goes up to 87 GB.

So, suffice it to say, but if you want to keep Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade on your PlayStation 5’s storage alongside a new copy of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, you are going to have to start planning now. You will either have to transfer some games on your storage onto a separate storage device, or delete them if you aren’t going to be playing them anymore.

Thankfully, there is no data transfer feature between the two games. Perhaps Square Enix foresaw that there could be a problem with this, or they really just didn’t plan for it, but you will be playing the same story on Final Fantasy VII Rebirth whether you got to play Final Fantasy VII Remake in any form or not.

Both games are part of a trilogy, that is an expanded remake of the original Final Fantasy VII, which released for the original PlayStation in 1997. Without going into so many words, Final Fantasy VII is one of the most successful and influential video games of all time. Of course Square Enix had to go all out with their remake.

The way this is shaping up, however, will there be enough storage on the PlayStation 5 to store all three games that will comprise the Final Fantasy VII remake? That remains to be seen, but it also certain raises expectations on how big this second part of the trilogy will be.