Street Fighter 6 Gets Collaboration With Monster Hunter

This isn't what we expected, but its still good.

An unlikely cross-over is happening in Street Fighter 6, one that many didn’t see coming, and that is with Monster Hunter. However, while this mash-up seems a bit, not likely, it actually comes out after the Monster Hunter 20th Anniversary Special Program. During this event, Capcom revealed that the upcoming crossover was happening.

While Capcom didn’t give any details on what day the update with the collab would release, we do know it is coming this April. It will bring some Monster Hunter-themed content into the world of Street Fighter 6. Players will see different types of cosmetics in the game, including a spot to take photos with Monster Hunter-themed items.

On Twitter, Street Fighter announced the collaboration and shared an interesting trailer with the words, “The quest begins in April.” See the tweet below.

Monster Hunter definitely have had their hands full when it comes to all the things they are doing for their anniversary. Outside of doing this collaboration with Street Fighter 6, they are also bringing some other new games in the next few months that fans will be excited for. Back at The Game Awards in 2023, Capcom announced that they would be releasing a new game, Monster Hunter Wilds.

This upcoming June, Capcom has another game being added to the lineup called Monster Hunter Stories, which will be available on PS4, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Then, PS4 will also be getting Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin on the same day. We are excited to see what this Street Fighter 6 and Monster Hunter collab will bring in terms of new content to the fighting game.