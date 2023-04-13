The 40 Best Stealth Games of All Time

A stealth title tasks players with staying hidden in the shadows, which is obviously very different from how most action games are played. There’s no running and gunning here–players are encouraged to stay out of sight instead of engaging in head-to-head battles against the enemy. Many stealth games score the player on various measures of stealthy play after each level, like how often the character was detected or how many enemies were dispatched. We’ve managed to come up with a definitive list of our picks for the best stealth games of all time. Now, it’s time to get sneaky.

#40 Sniper Elite 5

Platform: PC PS4 Xbox One PS5 XSX|S

Release Date: May 26, 2022

Sniper Elite fans received a fifth mainline entry in 2022. Karl Fairburne makes another action-packed adventure as he heads to a meeting with a French Resistance. The year is 1944, and Karl learns of a new Nazi project that could potentially end the war in their favor. You’ll need to hunt down the Nazis and stop this secret plan from progressing. If you’re familiar with the previous Sniper Elite games, then you know what’s in store here. Players will have a lot of stealth mechanics to sneak around enemies with a focus on finding a decent vantage point. You’ll head up, take out your rifle and carefully aim down the sights to eliminate the Nazi targets.

#39 Hitman 3

Platform: PC PS4 Xbox One PS5 XSX|S Switch

Release Date: January 20, 2022

Hitman’s rebooted trilogy was a triumph, and it gave players another go at being Agent 47. Here you’ll have to take out a variety of high-profile targets without getting caught. This means getting the lay of the land, gathering useful items or disguises, and finding a means of a quick escape. Of course, the third mainline installment continues a story with Agent 47 seeking out the destruction of Providence, a secret organization. Although, if you haven’t played the previous games, you’re still in luck. The development studio has rebranded Hitman 3 as Hitman: World of Assassination, which comes packed with the first two Hitman games, so you’ll get the entire storyline from a single purchase.

#38 The Last of Us: Part I

Platform: PC March 28, 2023

Release Date: PS5 September 02, 2022

One of the greatest games ever made was somehow made even better with The Last of Us: Part I. The team at Naughty Dog went full-tilt to remake the original 2013 title so that it could have the best graphics, the best sound design, the best accessibility to all kinds of gamers, etc.

Everything you loved about the original is there, they’ve just gone and made it better thanks to the new technology they had available to them.

Even the stealth sequences have been improved so they feel more realistic. So if you’ve never played the game before, now is the time. Unless you’re on PC, then you’ll want to wait.

#37 Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach

Developer: Steel Wool Studios

Publisher: ScottGames

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5

Release Date: December 16, 2021

The Five Nights at Freddy’s franchise became a massive horror hit. Players are locked in a building made for kid’s birthday parties. Filled with different animatronics, it’s soon discovered that these machines turn murderous at night. Players must fight to survive the night until the building’s doors unlock once again.

In Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach, players can engage in free-roaming combat to deal with the animatronics. It’s a very stealth-based survival horror experience. You’ll have to manage your devices which require batteries. However, these devices prove crucial as they can either be a means to fight back against an enemy or even hack into the camera system to see where everyone is located in the building. Furthermore, this game installment features multiple endings depending on your decisions.

#36 We Happy Few

Developer: Compulsion Games

Publisher: Gearbox Publishing

Platforms: PC, PS4, Xbox One

Release Date: August 10, 2018

We Happy Few places players in an alternative timeline in Europe where citizens are forced to consume a daily drug, blinding them from the harsh realities of the world. The game’s narrative follows protagonists who have refused to take the drug, allowing them to see the corruption and horror surrounding them. As they venture out to solve their own mysteries, they’ll have to carefully stay under the radar to avoid bringing unwanted attention.

Going about this game will require players to avoid battles when possible–otherwise, there’s a chance of being overrun and in a need of a quick way to remove yourself from the public eye. Likewise, you’ll need to keep your vitals up along the way which could mean finding something to feast on when possible.

#35 Stray

Developer: BlueTwelve Studio

Publisher: Annapurna Interactive

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5

Release: July 19, 2022

Stray is a third-person adventure game where players control a stray cat (yes, you heard that correctly). You must traverse this underground city that the cat has fallen into by leaping across platform and climbing various obstacles – you know, things a cat would do. Players can interact with the surrounding environment, solve all kinds of different puzzles, and complete various tasks that help this little feline with its end game. You will not be alone though because helping you along the way your new little drone companion called B-12, and with this drone’s help, escaping this crazy android filled world will be a walk in the park, or a climb up a tree.

#34 Tenchu: Shadow Assassins

Developer: Acquire, FromSoftware

Publisher: Ubisoft

Platforms: Wii, PSP

Release: February 5, 2009

Released a decade after the first Tenchu for both the PSP and the Nintendo Wii, Tenchu: Shadow Assassins is the fourth game in the series and the one that retains the stealth-action gameplay that put the franchise on the map in the first place. Shadow Assassins allows players to take control of two characters and features an over-the-shoulder camera perspective. Set across 10 missions, players can choose to opt for stealth or engage their enemies in open combat using martial arts skills.

#33 Volume

Developer: Mike Bithell Games

Publisher: Mike Bithell Games

Platforms: PC, PS4

Release: August 15, 2015

In the past year, Mike Bithell, creator of the critically-acclaimed title Thomas Was Alone, released a new stealth-action game called Volume. In it, players take on the role of Locksley, who commits his crimes through stealth. He sneaks, distracts, and avoids, never to be seen and seldom heard. Locksley blackjacks, bugles, and thunderclaps his foes with a wide arsenal of gadgets at his disposal. The game has a hundred challenging and exciting environments, and every area of the game can be remixed, added to, and expanded upon with the community having free reign over the game’s direction.

This stealth simulation game takes its cues from Metal Gear Solid, offering a top-down, third-person view of the action as the player attempts to make their way through a myriad of hazards and unique enemies.

#32 Styx: Shards of Darkness

Developer: Cyanide

Publisher: Focus Home Interactive

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO

Release: March 14, 2017

Styx: Shards of Darkness is a stealth focused game developed by Cyanide. Set as the third installment to the Of Orcs and Men series, players will take on the role of protagonist Styx. The narrative goal of the game is to infiltrate the Dark Elven city of Korangar in order to discover the reason for the new alliance between dark elves and dwarves. If you enjoyed previous installments to Styx, you’ll find most of the gameplay elements have returned in this latest release. Styx will be able to turn invisible briefly, lay down traps, and even clone himself in order to take out nearby enemies.

#31 Sly Cooper: Thieves in Time

Developer: Sanzaru Games

Publisher: Sony Computer Entertainment

Platforms: PS3, PS Vita

Release: February 5, 2013

Sly Cooper: Thieves in Time is the latest title in the series and one which builds upon the premise of the three previous titles without changing too much about what made the series popular in the first place. Playable on both the PlayStation Vita and the PlayStation 3, Thieves in Time is a strong return to form for the series and one that has a strong place in any list of games—not just this one. The gameplay is as fluid as ever, and something about playing a thieving raccoon has never felt so right. Here’s hoping that this one is brought to current gen consoles. (We’d take a new game too.)

#30 Alien: Isolation

Developer: Creative Assembly

Publisher: Sega

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO, X360, PS3

Release: October 7, 2014

Alien: Isolation is set fifteen years after the events of the film Alien, and players will take on the role of Amanda Ripley, the daughter of Ellen Ripley, who is on an investigation to track down her mother after she mysteriously disappeared. Much like old school survival horror titles, Alien: Isolation has an emphasis on avoiding the hostile alien enemy. Instead, gamers must rely on some stealth mechanics to maneuver around the game and solve the mystery before it’s too late.

#29 Castle Wolfenstein

Developer: Muse Software

Publisher: Muse Software

Platforms: Apple II, MS-DOS, Atari 8-bit, Commodore 64

Release: 1981

Before Wolfenstein 3D–a game often hailed as the first proper FPS–there was Castle Wolfenstein. Castle Wolfenstein was released in 1981 for the Apple II, and while it’s difficult to compare a game as old as this with more modern examples of the genre, it deserves inclusion for effectively inventing the genre.

Despite its simple appearance, Castle Wolfenstein features many of the same stealth aspects that still appear in games today. The player character must sneak past guards or use limited ammo to kill them. Some guards can be tricked if the character dons a disguise, though others will be alerted and give chase. All enemies respond to sounds like gunshots and grenades, which is still a core feature of stealth games.

#28 Assassin’s Creed Origins

Developer: Ubisoft Montreal

Publisher: Ubisoft

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO

Release: October 27, 2017

Assassin’s Creed Origins was released in 2017 and was the tenth major installment in the Assassin’s Creed series. Players are taken to the end of the Ptolemaic period in Egypt as they witness the origins of the conflict between the Brotherhood of Assassins and the Templar Order. Being an Assassin’s Creed game, you can expect a heavy emphasis on stealth, with Origins offering a larger open world to explore during your game progression.

#27 Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

Developer: Ubisoft

Publisher: Ubisoft

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO, NS, Google Stadia

Release: October 5, 2018

The eleventh installment of the hugely popular Assassin’s Creed franchise takes players back to ancient Greece. Set during an era of war between Athens and Sparta, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey delves more deeply into historical mythology than some of the other games in the series, making for an enormous, lore-rich world in which players can explore freely. While it is possible to take the fight to your opponents loudly, players can also enjoy some incredible stealth combat if they so choose. Assassin’s Creed Odyssey is visually stunning and draws players in with its use of naval exploration and combat as well as its main use of open-world traversal. This is definitely a game for lovers of Greek mythology.

#26 Aragami

Developer: Lince Works

Publisher: Lince Works

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO, X360, PS3

Release: March 5, 2013

In this third-person stealth game, players are cast into the role of an undead assassin with the power to control the shadows. Using a unique gameplay mechanic, players can teleport to any shadow, become invisible, materialize weapons, and even mold the shadows into a terrifying dragon to infiltrate enemy ranks. The game offers players the ability to choose their own playstyle, with multiple paths to completing each scenario and situation.

#25 Invisible, Inc.

Developer: Klei Entertainment

Publisher: Klei Entertainment

Platforms: PC, PS4, Apple iOS

Release: May 12, 2015

Set in the year 2074, Invisible, Inc. is a turn-based tactics title in which the world has been taken over by megacorporations. Inspired by X-COM, players take on the role of an agent handler who must conduct espionage. The game is played in a turn-based tactics style where players must take control of two agents as they navigate throughout each level gathering intelligence and other valuable items without being captured.

#24 Hitman

Developer: IO Interactive

Publisher: Square Enix

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO

Release: March 11, 2016

Hitman is a return to the series’ roots. Players once again step back in the well-polished shoes of Agent 47 as he scopes out his designated targets and kills them with flair. Sneak around undetected and kill your targets by making use of your surroundings. The best kills are those made without setting off any suspicion.

#23 Watch Dogs 2

Developer: Ubisoft Montreal

Publisher: Ubisoft

Platforms: PS4, XBO, PC

Release: November 15, 2016

Ubisoft brought out Watch Dogs 2 in 2016 as a means to deliver a new experience featuring the hacking group DedSec. This time around, you’re taking the role of Marcus Holloway in San Francisco. The game is a means to improve on the foundation Ubisoft laid out with the original title. With that said, this game is certainly not a title where you can just jump in and be a badass. You’ll need to rely on stealth and hacking to do some real damage, making it much more challenging. Instead of going out and defeating enemies with brute force, you’ll be using your tools and gadgets to explore areas, plan, and execute missions in a way that draws little to no attention.

There’s also a big open world for players to explore with activities to check off, though we’re likely going to see this improved upon even further with the upcoming Watch Dogs: Legion. For now, if you haven’t dived into the franchise yet, Watch Dogs 2 could be a great starting point.

#22 Gunpoint

Developer: Suspicious Developments

Publisher: Suspicious Developments

Platforms: PC

Release: June 3, 2013

Gunpoint is a bit unique in that it adds stealth elements to a puzzle platformer, eschewing the straightforward level navigation and tactics seen in many 3D games. It also features a cross-section screen that allows the player to view various enemies and traps to plan out their best path. Developed by a single man, PC Gamer’s Tom Francis, the game debuted to positive reviews in June 2013.

#21 A Plague Tale: Innocence

Developer: Asobo Studio

Publisher: Focus Home Interactive

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO

Release: May 14, 2019

A Plague Tale: Innocence is a gorgeously designed action-adventure game set in 14th century France. During the time of the French Inquisition and amidst the backdrop of the Black Death, players will go on a journey that largely incorporates stealth, survival, puzzle-solving, and occasional combat. The different areas of Aquitaine that the player will explore as Amicia, the game’s protagonist, are deeply rooted in history and give the game a realistic feel. This is an excellent game in which to immerse yourself, especially if you’re a fan of historical events.

#20 Deus Ex: Mankind Divided

Developer: Eidos Montreal

Publisher: Square Enix

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO

Release: August 23, 2016

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided was praised for its brilliant narrative and unique approach to worldbuilding. Similar to previous entries in the series, Mankind Divided puts you in the shoes of Adam Jensen, a man equipped with various cybernetic implants. The game can be played in a variety of ways, with the player’s actions having a direct influence over certain outcomes in the main story. For instance, you can play the game lethally, killing everyone and everything, or as a pacifist, using dialogue to persuade people that violence isn’t the answer. Obviously, being stealthy is the key to the latter.

#19 Splinter Cell: Conviction

Developer: Ubisoft Montreal

Publisher: Ubisoft

Platforms: X360, PC, iOS, Android

Release: April 13, 2010

Splinter Cell: Conviction is a lot like its predecessors, but it comes with the introduction of new gameplay like the Mark & Execute feature, which allows the player to mark specific targets, such as enemies or objects, and shoot them in rapid succession without manually targeting each. Other features, such as Last Known Position, allow Sam, the protagonist, to track his foes, aiding in stealth. With the exception of a few open-combat missions, Conviction has a very strong emphasis on stealth and is a good addition to the series.

#18 Thief: Deadly Shadows

Developer: Ion Storm

Publisher: Eidos Interactive

Platforms: PC, Xbox

Release: November 30, 1998

Players once again assume the mantle of Garrett, master thief, as they roam the streets of The City in search of wealth. While previous games simply sent Garrett from mission to mission, Thief: Deadly Shadows has a small open-world environment allowing Garrett to wander through the city, stealing from passers-by and spying on the daily lives of townspeople.

#17 Rise of the Tomb Raider

Developer: Crystal Dynamics

Publisher: Square Enix

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO, X360,

Release: November 10, 2015

Rise of the Tomb Raider is the second installment in the Tomb Raider series reboot and is considered by many to be the standout entry into the franchise. On this adventure, Lara works her way through a range of exciting and high-intensity environments as she survives the freezing Siberian wilderness, explores sunken temples in Syria, and hunts down the mysterious organization Trinity on a quest to discover the lost city of Kitezh. The worldbuilding and scenery in this game are fantastic, and there’s a real feeling of authenticity to the Russian and Syrian settings. This is a great game set in an engaging game world and should get you in the mood for treasure hunting and puzzle solving.

#16 Sly Cooper and the Thievius Raccoonus

Developer: Sucker Punch Productions

Publisher: Sony Computer Entertainment

Platforms: PS2, PS3, PS Vita

Release: June 3, 2013

Stealth games don’t have to be dark and dramatic. Sly Cooper and the Thievius Raccoonus, the first title in the Sly Cooper series, is a far jollier affair, with cartoony graphics and plenty of humor. As a thief, Sly must be stealthy, and he spends a lot of time exploring where he’s not supposed to be. He can be defeated with one hit, so avoiding combat is the safest option.

In this game, Sly has a “thief sense” that highlights (with blue sparkles) areas that can be used for stealthy moves like shimmying along a wall. The closer Sly is to being spotted, the faster the dynamic music. As happens in many stealth games, if he’s detected, an alarm will sound. If you haven’t played this classic, you can pick up the HD remastered version on the PlayStation Store. It’s the perfect introduction to stealth for anyone not interested in adult-only games.

#15 Tomb Raider

Developer: Crystal Dynamics

Publisher: Square Enix

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO, X360, PS3

Release: March 5, 2013

Tomb Raider has been around for years since its release on the original PlayStation. Eventually, the developers at Crystal Dynamics gave the title a proper reboot depicting Lara Croft as a vulnerable young woman trapped alone on a hostile island. It’s during this adventure title that Lara Croft becomes the famed Tomb Raider who must stop supernatural entities and opposing forces while using the element of surprise to her advantage. During your journey, Lara will need to sneak around enemy forces lurking about while learning to become the iconic heroine.

#14 Tenchu: Stealth Assassins

Developer: Acquire

Publisher: Activison

Platforms: PlayStation

Release: February 26, 1998

Tenchu came out back in 1998 from the development studio Acquire. This franchise thrived for about ten years with new game releases coming frequently before getting shelved in 2009. The series is set in feudal Japan and follows various storylines. Players typically follow two ninjas, Rikimaru and Ayame, as they serve the local ruler Lord Gohda by gathering intelligence or taking out corruption within the land. Stealth is extremely crucial as you can easily get overtaken by enemies. Keep your blade ready but remain in the shadows and wait for the perfect opportunity to strike.

#13 Hitman 2: Silent Assassin

Developer: IO Interactive

Publisher: Eidos Interactive

Platforms: PC, PS2, Xbox, GC

Release: June 3, 2002

The Hitman games are based on the concept of untraceable assassinations, with Agent 47 using things like poison to take out his targets. He must remain unseen in order to do his job, and he has various ways to do so. One method, of course, is a favorite of stealth games–disguise. Agent 47 can don outfits he finds or recovers from his victims to play dress-up and sneak past guards, though suspicions will be raised if he gets too close or starts behaving inappropriately.

Like in many stealth games, Hitman 2: Silent Assassin features post-level scoreboards. Players are ranked, earning titles like “Silent Assassin” (completing the level without being noticed, and with only two non-targets killed) to “Mass Murderer” (not bothering with stealth, killing everyone). Achieving the first nets you bonus weapons, so it’s obvious which route the game prefers players to take.

#12 Dishonored 2

Developer: IO Interactive

Publisher: Square Enix

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO

Release: March 11, 2016

In the sequel to the critically-acclaimed Dishonored, players step into the role of Emily Kaldwin in addition to Corvo Attano, experiencing the game through two different lenses. Like the first game, you can take a stealth approach and not harm or kill any of your opponents. To shake things up, you can also choose to use the characters’ rich assortment of supernatural abilities, weapons, and gadgets to inflict massive violence.

#11 Deus Ex

Developer: Ion Storm

Publisher: Eidos Interactive

Platforms: PC, PS2

Release: June 17, 2000

Back in the heyday of stealth games–from approximately 1998 to 2002–Deus Ex was a mega-hit. Getting into combat is problematic as enemies come running once alerted to your presence. The backstory awarded for thorough exploration encourages players to take the slow and stealthy route to victory. Like the game Dishonored, which Deus Ex clearly inspired, the game lets the player upgrade their character to fit a certain play style. For stealthy play, this will mean using skill points to enhance the character’s ability to hack computers and pick locks, rather than prowess in combat.

#10 Deus Ex: Human Revolution

Developer: Eidos Montreal

Publisher: Square Enix

Platforms: PC, PS3, x360, Wii U

Release: August 23, 2011

Human Revolution seems, for the most part, like a first-person shooter with strong RPG elements, but it offers a wide array of stealth options. Like the first two Deus Ex games, the game allows you to approach combat situations based on your own personal preference. You can take out enemy combatants through stealth and even use your hacking abilities to get sentry guns and armed robots to do your bidding for you.

#9 Mark of the Ninja

Developer: Klei Entertainment

Publisher: Microsoft Studios

Platforms: X360, PC, NS, XBO, PS4

Release: September 7, 2012

Mark of the Ninja is a 2D platforming game that uses and refines the stealth mechanics featured throughout the growth of the genre. The unnamed ninja protagonist must stay out of sight of the guards by remaining aware of both light and sound, extinguishing lights, and staying in the shadows while keeping noise to a minimum. Mark of the Ninja also opts for the recent trend of allowing the player to upgrade the character. The player racks up points for silent kills and sneaking past an enemy undetected, and loses them for raising the alarm. Points buy seals, which can be used to purchase extra skills.

This game may not have come from an AAA team, but it has been so well-received that some critics have even awarded it a perfect score.

#8 Splinter Cell

Developer: Ubisoft Montreal

Publisher: Ubisoft

Platforms: Xbox, PC, PS2, GC, GBA, PS3

Release: November 17, 2002

The first in this stealth series, the original Splinter Cell arrived at just the right time to build on the blossoming success of stealth games that were released around the turn of the millennium. The game was praised for its use of lighting, and Sam Fisher makes use of the shadows as he sneaks around various dangerous locations. He even has night vision goggles to help him on his way.

Sam Fisher and stealth go hand in hand, so much so that fans of the Splinter Cell series were worried to see his unsubtle behavior in the E3 trailer for the upcoming Splinter Cell: Blacklist. Luckily, Ubisoft responded with another trailer that shows a “ghost” play-through of the same level, proving that stealth is very much still a part of Fisher’s repertoire.

#7 Dishonored

Developer: Arkane Studios

Publisher: Bethesda Softworks

Platforms: PC, PS3, X360, PS4, XBO

Release: October 9, 2012

Both Dishonored and its sequel are the definitions of ‘satisfying.’ Gliding through each level with a blade in hand, players step into the role of Corvo Attano, the bodyguard to the Empress of the Isles. After being framed for her murder, Corvo is forced to become an assassin, dead set on taking revenge on those who conspired against him. While stealth is often the best way to get through a level, it is not the only way–and with so many swords to find, it would only behoove you to try all of them out.

#6 Thief: The Dark Project

Developer: Looking Glass Studios

Publisher: Eidos Interactive

Platforms: PC

Release: November 30, 1998

Thief: The Dark Project was one of the first stealth games to use both light and sound, which have been used in many stealth games since. The character must stick to the shadows, with a monitor showing the current visibility level to the player. More than that, the character must be careful where he treads, as some surfaces cause more noise when stepped on than others. Sound was also used to detect the movements of NPCs or to distract them.

Released way back in 1998, this is another highly-praised game that influenced many that came after.

#5 Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain

Developer: Konami

Publisher: Konami

Platforms: PC, PS3, PS4, X360, XBO

Release: September 1, 2015

Focusing on the gameplay, The Phantom Pain is a masterclass in one-man army-ing. Multiple ways of approaching missions, either sneakily or with Rambo-esque flare, complete with an arsenal to boot, make MGSV one of the most fun open-world experiences. Enemies adapt in real-time to your efforts, and a dynamic weather system can either hinder or help Snake on his mission. Considering you can get Ground Zeroes and Phantom Pain for pennies now, what better way to conclude the Metal Gear Solid saga?

#4 Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots

Developer: Konami

Publisher: Konami

Platforms: PS3

Release: June 12, 2008

In Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots, players assume the role of Solid Snake, now an old man aged prematurely. The game offers a new, over-the-shoulder camera view. Everything we’ve come to expect from the MGS series, including heavy stealth elements, is present in Guns of the Patriots, which makes a fine addition to the series. Released in 2008, the title received universal acclaim and was praised for its gameplay, graphics, story, characters, and emotional weight–yes, after sneaking around for dozens of hours, you’re rewarded with tears.

#3 Metal Gear Solid

Developer: Konami

Publisher: Konami

Platforms: PC, PlayStation

Release: September 3, 1998

Hiding in boxes, crawling underneath objects, and using noise to distract enemies–Solid Snake really knows his stealth. Equipped with radar, he must avoid detection lest he set off any alarms, which puts him into ‘alert mode’ and forces him to hide. Once hidden, the ‘evasion mode’ counter ticks away until the guards lose the trail and Solid Snake is back in ‘infiltration mode’ once more. This classic title is not only one of the best stealth games of all time, but one of the best games ever made.

#2 The Last of Us

Developer: Naughty Dog

Publisher: Sony Computer Entertainment

Platforms: PS3, PS4

Release: June 14, 2013

The Last of Us is a game that offers a surprising amount of freedom. While it’s possible to play it as a shooter, it’s a lot better to approach the game’s challenges with the use of stealth. The game provides you with many different angles of attack and plays very much like a survival horror game. Every resource counts and the best way to save what you have on hand is to play it intelligently—through stealth.

In this first game, players take the role of Joel who is tasked with delivering a young girl named Ellie across the country. Years have passed since the start of the apocalypse, and with a disease turning civilians into mindless zombie-like creatures, the world’s population has broken off into small factions. Joel’s difficult job is worth the risk as this young girl may hold the key to achieving immunization.

#1 The Last of Us Part 2

Developer: Naughty Dog

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Platforms: PS4

Release: June 19, 2020

The Last of Us 2 takes place several years after the events of the first game. Players take control of an older Ellie who has taken up a normal life in a small town outpost. However, something tragic occurs that causes Ellie to go on another grand journey against all odds. We’ll refrain from spoiling anything, but both third-person action-horror titles are well worth the play. A big part of the game is based around stealth. Players can hide in tall patches of grass or throw objects in hopes of distracting an enemy and living another day.