20 Best PlayStation 5 Stealth Games

Here you will find our list of some of the best PlayStation 5 stealth games that you can play right now! Don't get caught no matter what!

Do you want to play hide-and-seek? Well, you can hide in these games, and attack enemies from the shadows! We have gathered some of the best stealth games that are available right now on the newest console from Sony, PlayStation 5. Hold your breath and lurk from the unknown, sneak past enemies or take them out silently. Just remember, rule number one: never get caught.

#20 Aragami 2

Developer: Lince Works

Publisher: Lince Works

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, X/S, Nintendo Switch

Release Date: September 17, 2021

Aragami 2 is the second game in a series that started back in 2016. You once again play as a ninja, who needs to finish his missions by using a unique ability of shadow control. You need to protect the Rashomon Valley and save everyone that was captured by the enemy warriors. It is a game where you can stealthily get rid of enemies but you can also fight them by slicing them up with your katana.

#19 Death Stranding Director’s Cut

Developer: Kojima Productions

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Platforms: PC, PS5

Release Date: November 8, 2019

Death Stranding is a weird third-person perspective adventure game brought to all by the great mind of Hideo Kojima. It is basically something of a post-apocalyptic delivery simulator. The main hero is portrayed by Norman Reedus, known mostly from The Walking Dead series that recently ended. Our protagonist is Sam Porter and your goal is to beat this… game? Experience?

#18 Deathloop

Developer: Arkane Studios

Publisher: Bethesda Softworks

Platforms: PC, PS5, X/S

Release Date: September 14, 2021

Deathloop is the newest game from the developer Arkane Studios, the people responsible for the amazing Dishonored series. It is a bit less stealthy than the previous franchise but is also a game with a focus on combat, and every level can be completed in complete stealth. You choose how you want to play the game. There are plenty of weapons, tools, or even skills like teleportation for example to make it all easier for you.

#17 Horizon Series

Developer: Guerrilla Games

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5

Release Date: February 28, 2017 – first game in the series

Horizon series tells the story of our main protagonist Aloy. The game is an open-world experience that can be played in any way you want. There are a lot of benefits of playing stealthily though because you will be able to one-shot most of the minor machines in mid to late-game. The whole world is filled with mechanical animals, and other human enemy tribes and you need to sneak past them or kill them in order to progress with the story.

#16 Tomb Raider Reboot Trilogy

Developer: Crystal Dynamics

Publisher: Square Enix

Platforms: PC, PS3, PS4, PS5, X360, XBO, X/S

Release Date: March 5, 2013 – first game in the series

The new reboot of the Tomb Raider series was a great trilogy that brought back some very needed light to the old-school Lara Croft style of games. You play as her and need to go through linear or semi-open games and progress with the story. Most of the encounters in the game can be resolved by utilizing stealth. In all the games you will have some stealth weapons at your disposal like the bow for example.

#15 Watch Dogs Series

Developer: Ubisoft

Publisher: Ubisoft

Platforms: PC, PS3, PS4, PS5, X360, XBO, X/S

Release Date: May 17, 2014 – first game in the series

Watch Dogs is a series about a hacker or a group of hackers, depending on the installment. The first game was more atmospheric with the focus on the story, and later entries in the series took it to another level. However, you can and are still encouraged to beat the game and the levels stealthily. You can scan the rooms and see who is where by utilizing your hacking abilities like camera hack, or your gadgets to distract enemies.

#14 Days Gone

Developer: Bend Studio

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5

Release Date: April 26, 2019

Days Gone is a PlayStation-exclusive title that was recently also released on PC. It is your post-apocalyptic zombie game, but this time it has all the focus on the story and the world, with some nuances in the genre like awesome and terrifying hordes of zombies roaming the world. You will need to be stealthy and sneak past most of them because if they all come running at you, it is the end of your journey.

#13 Alien: Isolation

Developer: Creative Assembly

Publisher: SEGA

Platforms: PC, PS3, PS4, PS5, X360, XBO, X/S, Nintendo Switch

Release Date: October 7, 2014

Alien Isolation has to be one of the best Alien games ever created. It captures the atmosphere of the movies really well, and the feeling of Xenomorphs lurking around is overwhelming in a good way. You play as Amanda, the daughter of the main character from the movie trilogy. The action takes place 15 years after the events from the first movie, and you will mostly sneak around the space station in order to avoid getting killed by aliens.

#12 Deus Ex: Mankind Divided

Developer: Eidos Montreal

Publisher: Square Enix

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, XBO

Release Date: August 23, 2016

Deux Ex Mankind Divided is the fourth main game in the series of stealth RPGs based on the cyberpunk genre. The action of the game takes place in the year 2029, which is two years after the Human Revolution game. You will once again play as Adam Jensen and will have to use everything at your disposal to get rid of your enemies. Use various weapons, gadgets, and map layouts to your advantage to outsmart the opposition.

#11 Sniper Elite 5

Developer: Rebellion

Publisher: Rebellion

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, X/S

Release Date: MAy 26, 2022

Sniper Elite 5 is yet another installment in the popular series about being a sniper. This time it takes place in France in the year 1944. You will need to sneak around the battlefield and kill enemy units in a stealthy way in order not to alarm the enemies, so the reinforcements do not come. The game is divided into smaller semi-open maps, so it is up to you how you approach every level. You can also customize your loadout and gadgets.

#10 A Plague Tale Series

Developer: Asobo Studio

Publisher: Focus Entertainment

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, X/S, Nintendo Switch

Release Date: May 14, 2019 – first game in the series

Plague Tale series tells the story of Amicia and Hugo, siblings that are facing some horrendous things, due to unfortunate circumstances. The action takes place in XIV-century France and everything is taken over by the black death. The atmosphere is grim and dark and rats are lurking around every corner. Make sure to take care of your little brother and sneak around the maps in order to avoid being caught.

#9 Assassin’s Creed Series

Developer: Ubisoft

Publisher: Ubisoft

Platforms: depends on the game in the series

Release Date: November 13, 2007 – first game in the series

Assassin’s Creed is a series that needs no introduction. It started over 15 years ago and is still going strong with over 10 games in the franchise. Some are more focused on stealth than others, but the overall idea is to be the assassin, and moving stealthily is implied. You can use rooftops to your advantage in some of the games in the series, blend in with the crowd and conduct your assassinations unseen.

#8 Metal Gear Solid V Phantom Pain

Developer: Konami

Publisher: Konami

Platforms: PC, PS3, PS4, PS5, X360, XBO

Release Date: September 1, 2015

One of the best Metal Gear Solid games ever made. It is a third-person-perspective shooter that’s main gameplay loop is killing enemies in a stealthy manner. You can use sniper rifles, sneak on them, distract them, and even hide inside a box. The mission starts and you need to do whatever it takes, preferably without being seen to finish the job. There is so much more to this game, but it allows you to be the stealth soldier you always dreamt of.

#7 Mark of the Ninja Remastered

Developer: Klei Entertainment

Publisher: Klei Entertainment

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, X/S, Nintendo Switch

Release Date: October 9, 2018

Mark of the Ninja Remastered is an upgraded version of a previously released game by the same name. It is a hybrid of an action platformer and a stealth game. The action is shown in that 2D style, but you need to use the shadows and abilities to kill enemies quietly. You play as a ninja who tracks Hessian Services which is a private military organization. You need to avenge the death of your clan.

#6 Dishonored Series

Developer: Arkane Studios

Publisher: Bethesda Softworks

Platforms: PC, PS3, PS4, PS5, X360, XBO, X/S

Release Date: October 9, 2012 – first game in the series

Dishonored is a series of games that were quite innovative in their style. It is an FPS but it has a lot of various weapons at your disposal, you can shoot, or stab enemies while using very unique abilities to your advantage. The atmosphere is amazing and the movement and possibilities you have are endless. It is a complete package, with several spin-off games and two main installments in the series.

#5 Hitman Trilogy

Developer: IO Interactive

Publisher: IO Interactive

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, X/S

Release Date: January 20, 2022

Hitman Trilogy is the new way we look at the series now. A perfectly crafted experience for any stealth lover with tons of different levels to play around with. You can eliminate your targets in so many ways, that this game can take you hundreds of hours. It offers several small open maps with various items, weapons, and disguises to use to your advantage. There is a story that also takes place over all three games. The trilogy offers all three games in one single package.

#4 Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun

Developer: Mimimi Games

Publisher: Daedalic Entertainment

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, XBO

Release Date: December 6, 2016

Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun is a tactical strategy game with real-time gameplay. It is very similar to classic games like the Commandos series for example. You see enemy cones of sight and you need to adjust accordingly. Use the environment, hide yourself, the bodies of your enemies, and your tracks. It has an isometric view nad is set in XVII Japan where you need t bring peace to the whole country.

#3 Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Developer: From Software

Publisher: Activision Blizzard

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, XBO

Release Date: March 22, 2019

One of the most unique souls-like games out there. Sekiro offers a lot of unique gameplay mechanics but it is very much a souls game that is very, very hard. Some people even say that it is the hardest game from From Software. Here getting rid of enemies in a stealthy way is a huge benefit, because it allows you to make the whole experience a little easier with some huge critical stealth strikes.

#2 Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut

Developer: Sucker Punch Productions

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Platforms: PS4, PS5

Release Date: August 20, 2021

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut offers the whole experience of Ghost of Tsushima in one package with its DLC and refreshed for the current generation of consoles. Ghost of Tsushima is an open-world action game with RPG elements, where you play as a samurai, and you need to fight off the Mongols while settling debts with a few people along the way. There are plenty of ways to get rid of enemies stealthily like bows, smoke bombs, or silent attacks.

#1 The Last of Us Part 2

Developer: Naughty Dog

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Platforms: PS4, PS5

Release Date: June 19, 2020

The Last of Us Part II is a masterpiece of a game with its storytelling, graphics, and the world but one thing often overlooked is the combat and how it all plays out. If you are quiet you can beat almost every encounter without alarming anyone. In addition to that, you need to avoid the clickers who cannot see you, but they will hear you so stay hidden, stay in the shadows!