Top 30 Upcoming Survival Horror Games of 2024

Do you like survival horror titles? If so, you’ll want to check these ones out!

#30 Deathground

Deathground is most noteworthy for its inclusion of dinosaurs, which are pure nightmare fuel. Despite how terrifying these extinct creatures can be, they’re often used as fodder for traditional shooters. Even the venerable Dino Crisis franchise pivoted toward action by its second installment. Deathground includes solo and co-operative modes, along with some procedural systems for replayability. Unpredictable elements such as weather, spawn points, and dynamic objectives are meant to keep players revisiting the game.

#29 Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game

Yes, as in Killer Klowns From outer Space The Game the movie, but now in a video game form. This is the world we live in now.

In the game, you’ll be playing 3v7. Three players will be the klowns and try to take over Crescent Cove by taking out its citizens in wacky ways and with insane weapons. Or, you can be the humans, and work together to find the supplies to not just fight off capture, but ensure the invasion doesn’t happen at all.

Will you be able to save Crescent Cove? Or will you ensure its complete destruction? Wait for the game to come out and find out!

#28 S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl

Here we have a game that was meant to be released already but, due to real-world events, had to be pushed back. Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl takes you back to the infamous exclusion zone, where things have only gotten wilder and weirder since you were last there.

That’s partially because, in 2006, another nuclear device went off in the zone, leading to new mutations and monsters being born there.

The joy of this sequel comes from the branching paths you can take. With numerous factions to help or fight and many things you can do in the zone, you won’t be wanting for options.

#27 ROUTINE

There will be nothing ROUTINE about this trip to a lunar base. See what we did there? Yeah, we’re really clever.

Anyway, the game focuses on you, who is sent to a base on the moon because they haven’t sent out signals for a while. But when you get there, there’s no one around. What happened here? That’s what you’ll need to find out.

Unfortunately, there is something within the base, and it doesn’t like you. In fact, it thinks you’re a threat and is sending things after you to try and take you out!

Flee these attempts and learn what you can from the base so you can shut everything down.

#26 The Retrieval

One could argue that a VR experience is one of the best ways to experience horror for the simple reason that things in the VR space will give you a more “immersive experience” than simply playing the game with a control. In this case, The Retrieval puts you far into the future, where a spaceship long since lost has suddenly returned. But from the moment it arrives, you know something is wrong.

What happened to it? Where is the crew? Why did it reappear now?

These are the questions you must answer, and then you’ll have to survive what lies aboard this craft if you wish to survive long enough to tell the tale!

#25 Holstin

What happens when your friend has gone missing, and you need to find out why? Well, in Holstin, you’ll go to Poland and attempt to learn the truth. But the moment you get there, you realize that things are much darker than you could’ve feared. Something is turning the people of the town into monsters, and you need to figure out why while also surviving everything they throw at you.

The game’s unique visuals will switch between certain perspectives as you investigate the town, look for clues and resources, and collect items that will help you fight back. But will you survive long enough to learn the truth?

#24 4 Minutes to the Apocalypse

4 Minutes to the Apocalypse takes players into a new horror experience. Rather than zombies or other horrific monsters flooding our world, we’re dealing with the horrors of nuclear war. Players take the role of an individual who charts out to secure a submarine. After the war broke out, causing cities to crumble and governments to no longer exist, a submarine still holds strong. Onboard, the sub is a powerful weapon that could end all life on the planet. Fight to take control of the submarine while learning what happened within it during the final moments of the nuclear war.

#23 No More Room in Hell 2

It’s always nice to see hard work pay off. In this game’s case, the team behind it made the first title as a mod that became very successful. But with No More Room in Hell 2, it’s its own entity, and that’s to be praised.

The game’s nature is to be praised too. In it, you’ll team up with up to seven friends to fight a zombie-filled world. But this isn’t a simple run-and-gun situation. Instead, you’ll need to work with everyone in your group to wade through areas full of the undead so you can survive.

Search the maps, find resources to help arm yourselves better, and be prepared for whatever may be around the next corner!

#22 Negative Atmosphere

If you’re still looking for another space survival horror game after the Dead Space remake and The Callisto Protocol, check out Negative Atmosphere. It’s clear there was some inspiration from the iconic Dead Space game in the title, too. This third-person shooter puts players into the role of Samuel Edwards, who is trapped in a ship with his crew turning into horrific monsters. Being a chief medical officer, you are forced into battle as you seek precious resources to fend off the beasts and reach a means of escape. With that said, make your choices carefully. As you attempt to overcome the dread, developers note that each choice you make in this game will affect Samuel.

#21 Wronged Us

Wronged Us looks to be a decent excursion for fans of janky, low-budget horror games. This story-driven third-person survival horror takes place in a completely explorable abandoned town. According to the developers, its open world and quest design takes inspiration from Dark Souls. Delusional Studio Limited also cites Silent Hill and Resident Evil as major inspirations with regard to its story, atmosphere, and gameplay mechanics. As a nod to older games, Wronged Us is developed with a 4:3 aspect ratio in mind. With that said, there will also be a 16:9 option.

#20 Cryospace

Cryospace is an isometric survival horror title where you play as a regular maintenance worker on an isolated space shuttle. While the other passengers are locked in a deep cryo-sleep, your job is to ensure that the shuttle is kept in good quality so that everyone can make it to the set destination safely. Unfortunately, things don’t go as planned as a mysterious alien species begins to take over your vessel. Your new #1 priority is to survive, and help whatever frozen colonists that you can.

#19 Narin: The Orange Room

In Narin: The Orange Room is a 3rd person survival horror game where you play as a young 7th grade girl who’s sister mysteriously disappears. In an attempt to locate her, Narin found herself transported to a terrifying supernatural dimension. While you fight for your survival against the many beasts who lurk within, you begin to find clues that can unravel what happened to your sister.

#18 Dark Moonlight

Dark Moonlight is a survival horror game about a man in the near future who suffers from daily problems from his many phobias. In an attempt to ease the issue, he underwent an experimental procedure that was supposed to be the needed remedy for his ailments. Instead it transported him to a dream world full of his worst nightmares. The gameplay features everything players want from a survival horror game. Limited resources and weaponry, medical supplies are scarce, puzzles regularly slow your progression, and of course the many haunting monsters you must overcome by any means necessary.

#17 Derelicts

Most people agree that, eventually, we’ll have to leave Earth. But in Derelicts, part of humanity did leave Earth, and then you crash landed back upon it. So alongside your friends, you’ll need to work together to build what’s required to survive in this twisted version of the world.

Why is it twisted? Because the planet was warped by radiation, that means there are plenty of mutated animals that will see you as prey. Build a shelter to house yourselves in, and then find things to fight off the wildlife, among other things.

As you improve your shelter, you’ll get access to more things. So use whatever energy source to power your base and ensure your survival!

#16 Slitterhead

Slitterhead turned heads with eerie creatures that reminded people of games like Silent Hill and Siren. This is no accident, considering Bokeh Game Studio is headed by Keiichiro Toyama, who served as director and writer on the original Silent Hill. Toyama also filled the same roles on Siren, Forbidden Siren 2, and Siren: Blood Curse. Despite this lineage, Bokeh Game Studio is broadening its horizons with Slitterhead. It isn’t a pure horror game, seeing as the team wants to pull in players that don’t typically engage with the genre. Regardless, Slitterhead‘s reveal had enough style to excite horror fans.

#15 State of Decay 3

If State of Decay 3 is anything like past installments, it’ll satisfy a specific subset of survival horror fans. The core gameplay loop involves building out a community through recruiting new survivors. This survivor system is integral to success. Each survivor has its own set of skills, which is crucial to keeping them alive. If someone dies, they’re gone for good. If an entire community dies, you must start a new game. Targeting the Xbox Series X/S, we can likely expect State of Decay 3 to feature a larger world with more complex survivor interactions and systems.

#14 Post Trauma

Post Trauma might appeal to those who loved the classic survival horror games from years ago. This game focuses on cinematics, and with it comes fixed camera angles. So if you loved the classic Silent Hill and even Resident Evil games, you might fall in love with this new upcoming IP. Details about Post Trauma are a bit light right now. However, we know that the game puts players into a middle-aged train conductor named Roman. Roman somehow finds himself stuck in an unusual world and is fighting for a means to escape. Move around the environment, solve puzzles, and face this world’s terrifying creatures.

#13 Carnival Hunt

When you picture the carnival, you think of a place of fun and whimsy that people love to go to and have fun in. But the tables have turned in Carnival Hunt, and darkness lies within.

The game is an asymmetrical multiplayer title where a group of you will control wind-up toys known as Bunnies. Your goal is to get out of the carnival. Why? Because the other player is playing a monster that seeks you out and wants to take you out.

Getting out won’t be easy. As toys, you need to be wound up to move and do actions. But doing so can draw the monster to you if you’re not careful.

Can you survive this twisted Funland?

#12 Instinction

Instinction looks to offer Dino Crisis fans a new gameplay experience. While Capcom has yet to touch that IP, Instinction puts players into a modern-day world dealing with a prehistoric problem. The finer details about this game’s premise might be scarce, but we know players are stepping into an adventurer where they’ll come across a new location filled with dinosaurs. Furthermore, we know that players will have to venture off and complete a series of objectives to live another day. While it looks to be an FPS, this game also requires players to solve various puzzles, gather resources and deal with these man-eating beasts that civilization had long forgotten about.

#11 Abandoned

Abandoned is a game of much controversy, but the premise behind the game still sounds rather interesting. Its been coined as a survival horror experience with a “Real Time” companion app to help and intensify the level of immersion in the game. Other than that we don’t know a whole lot about what the game entails, but it seems to be heavily inspired by renowned developer Hideo Kojima. What the final result winds up looking like is just as interesting right now as the release of the game itself.

#10 The Lost Wild

There are many things you may need to survive when you’re out in the world, and The Lost Wild will put you against a test you all should pray you never have to endure in real life. Why? Because you’re going to be going up against dinosaurs!

Yep, the prehistoric creatures that once dominated the world are now your biggest threat as you attempt to get answers about where you are and what lies in the mysterious center of this place. You’ll need to be clever to get past these creatures of the past and use whatever is around you to survive. Think you can pass the test?

#9 Blight Survival

When you think of horror titles, you don’t picture them happening in medieval times unless it’s some kind of horror RPG. But in Blight Survival, you’re going to put your knight’s armor to the test as you attempt to save multiple kingdoms from the wrath of the undead.

In the game, two nations are at war, and a “blight” has riddled the dead in “No Man’s Land” and caused heinous monsters to rise up. You and your friends can team up to enter the no man’s land and take out the blight-filled monsters.

The challenge will be difficult, but no one said being a knight was easy.

#8 Alone in the Dark

Alone in the Dark is a cult classic horror series that’s been dormant since 2015 at the despair of many of its fans, Those fans are finally in for a treat however since at the most recent THQ Nordic showcase a reimagining of the original game was announced. It’s taking the overall plot, characters, and gameplay concepts as the original 1992 release but reconstructed in a modern way. It looks very similar to the Resident Evil 2 remake, but instead of trying to survive a horrific virus outbreak, you’ll be investigating haunted houses full of supernatural terrors.

#7 Level Zero

Are you afraid of the dark? If so, you might not want to play Level Zero. The title is an asymmetrical horror game that’ll put four scientists against a duo of aliens out for blood.

The scientists have gone to a research station only to discover that its power grid has been disabled and alien beasts lie within. You’ll work with your three crewmates to restore the power and stay alive.

This is because the aliens can’t handle any light at all. So use flares, flashlights, or whatever you can find to illuminate the area to keep them away!

Or, as the aliens hunt down the scientists until there’s no one left to kill!

#6 ILL

Originally announced in 2021, the first Project Ill footage showcased graphic human-like monsters and glimpses of first-person shooter combat. It’s running on Unreal Engine 5, with the team focusing on real-time body transformations, dismemberment, and interactive environments filled with physics objects. Even without a ton of information out there, its visual fidelity and creature design has piqued the interest of survival horror fans.

#5 Paranormal Tales

Horror can come in many forms, and you can experience it in various ways. Paranormal Tales puts those two concepts together for a unique experience that horror fans will want to try out.

In the game, you’ll take the role of someone who has to work through some “found footage” through different tales of death. Each tale takes place in a different setting, and you’ll guide the footage in an attempt to learn the truth and see if you can make it out alive. Most of the time, you won’t, but that shouldn’t stop you from trying!

Do you think you can survive the scares that await you?

#4 Little Nightmares III

Now, here’s the “little horror franchise that could” back for a third entry! Little Nightmares III will have you playing as Low and Alone. They are trying to escape The Spiral within the realm of Nowhere, and it’s not going to be an easy journey.

To get through, they’ll need to work their way not only past monsters but by solving puzzles that tie the realm together.

For the first time, the series will allow you to play with a friend in natural co-op so you can come together to escape. But given what has happened in past games, will escape truly be the “way out”?

#3 Silent Hill 2 Remake

Silent Hill fans eagerly await Konami’s team to bring the franchise back to life. It’s been years since we received a game, but in October of 2022, Konami finally unveiled their plans for the IP. One of the projects in the works is a remake of Silent Hill 2, one of the more highly praised installments of the entire franchise. Bloober Team, the folks behind The Medium, Layers of Fear, and Blair Witch, are working on this remake. The development team also noted that they are trying to keep the original story intact but providing new means to immerse players into this horrifying game world further. One of the ways they are doing that is with an over-the-shoulder camera. Veteran players and newcomers will get a chance to step into the role of James Sunderland, who ventures into the town of Silent Hill with hopes that his believed deceased wife is still alive.

#2 Tormented Souls 2

Seriously, what does Caroline Walker have to do to get a break in her life? She barely survived her first experience with the paranormal and the people who practiced that stuff, and now Tormented Souls 2 throws her right back into the lion’s den!

Just to be clear, it’s not her choice to tackle these threats again. Instead, she’s doing so on behalf of her sister. When her sibling falls ill, and no one can treat her, she looks to the darker side of life to try and find a solution. But, as we know, you don’t simply “walk” into that side without consequences…

#1 Silent Hill F

In truth, we know very little about Silent Hill F, including whether it will actually be released in 2024. Let’s not forget it’s Konami making this game, and they haven’t exactly been kind to this franchise over the years.

However, the game is set to be the saga’s next mainline entry, which means it could be what the series needs to be reborn. Based on what we’ve seen via a showing from Konami, the game will embrace certain horror elements that gamers will be happy about. And then there are the mysteries surrounding the game that will intrigue them.

Such as what does the “F” stand for…?