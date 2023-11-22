Top 5 Upcoming Dinosaur Games of 2024

Dinosaurs may be extinct in the real world, but the gaming world has them in abundance! Find out more via the dinosaur games of 2024 below!

#5 ARK 2

We will start with a “heavy hitter” that many people will appreciate. ARK 2 is still aiming for a 2024 release, and it’ll offer a massive world to explore and have fun in once you wake up there.

But why are you there? What is the deal with this world, its people, and the creatures that inhabit it? Those are some of the questions you’ll need to answer for yourself when you play the game. Plus, yes, there are dinosaurs in the game, and you can ride them!

So build yourself and your technology up and make this world your own! Just ensure you don’t get killed in the process, okay?

#4 Deathground

While the last game was about survival and potentially working alongside dinosaurs, Deathground is not that kind of game.

Instead, you’ll either go it alone or team up with two other gamers and see if you can survive the dinosaurs that are all around you. Yep, these dinos are on the hunt, and you are their meal if you let them get close.

Every step you take risks bringing the dinosaurs right to you. So you have to be smart with every move and be ready to strike back. But remember, these are natural predators who know how to sneak up on prey.

#3 Ferocious

Yes, we know that dinosaurs are ferocious creatures. What of it? Oh, the game is called Ferocious, which makes more sense.

Not unlike our first entry, this title will give you a bountiful place to explore. The twist is that you ended up there after a shipwreck, and nothing about this island is as it should be. There are dinosaurs and other prehistoric creatures about, and just as important, armed mercs are looking to take you out for unknown reasons.

You’ll need to fight them off while diving deeper into the world and everything within it. What secrets is the island hiding? Can you last long enough to find out?

#2 The Lost Wild

Many dinosaur games, including ones we’ve already talked about, have portrayed dinosaurs simply as monsters to be feared and nothing more. The Lost Wild will take a more realistic approach to things as you find yourself in a land where dinosaurs roam free.

What do we mean by that? Simply put, not all dinosaurs were “evil” and would want to kill humans upon seeing them. Some would have been wary, some wouldn’t have minded humans at all, and some may have even been friendly to us!

You’ll have to navigate that tightrope as you explore this place and learn the truth that lies within its core.

#1 Instinction

Have you noticed that pretty much all of these games feature a place or world that is full of not only dinosaurs but also “clashing history” and other things of that nature? We’re just saying.

Instinction is another one of those titles, as you play an explorer who comes across a rift that will lead her to a prehistoric wonderland of sorts. But she’s not alone there. A civilization lives within this rift, and they’re bent on protecting the dinosaurs.

But it’s not just people and dinosaurs that exist here. Other things live within this unique place. Seek out these secrets and learn of the mystery that binds this place together!