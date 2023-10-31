Top 5 Upcoming Alien Games of 2024

ALIENS!!!! We’re not saying it’s aliens…but it’s aliens. And these games featuring aliens are ones you might want to keep an eye on in 2024.

#5 Pragmata

We’re starting with Pragmata because we honestly don’t know that much about the title, including the various aliens we’re going to interact with. We know it’s coming to PlayStation 5 and will feature a “unique relationship” between an astronaut and a little girl, but it’s very unclear what else will happen in the title.

Capcom is making the game, and it definitely feels like something they would make, given the shots we’ve seen. The title promises “profound storytelling” and fun gameplay similar to other titles in their arsenals, but we don’t know when it will arrive or when we’ll hear more about it. So enjoy what you have for the time being.

#4 Level Zero

Welcome to the year 2058, where scientists attempt to reach a key destination, only to find that it’s been overrun by a pair of aliens that now want to kill them!

In Level Zero, you’ll either be the four scientists trying to repair things so they can get out alive, or you’ll be the two aliens trying to kill them. If you’re the scientists, you must use your wits and various light sources to keep the aliens at bay.

If you’re the aliens, you can use various abilities to try and get closer to the scientists so you can land the killing blow. Who will win? That’s up to you.

#3 They Are Here: Alien Abduction Horror

There are many alien abduction stories as of late in the world of entertainment, and They Are Here: Alien Abduction Horror will add to that list. In the game, you’ll play a journalist named Taylor Fox. They were invited out to a farm where “strange events” keep happening to the family who lives there.

What starts out as a journey for answers will soon become a fight for survival. You’ll wander around the farm, getting clues and slowly unraveling what’s going on in this place.

Plus, if you want to get a taste of the game before you buy it, you can get the available free demo.

#2 Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor

Many of you will likely be familiar with the first part of this title because of the 4-person co-op game that was called that. But Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor is a flip of the script, if you will, as you’ll play as a singular dwarf in this title and attempt to take on the hordes of monsters within the planet of Hoxxes. Oh, and you’ll be doing some mining while you do that.

While you may be alone, you won’t be unarmed. You’ll have plenty of weapons to use as you wipe out wave after wave of terrifying creatures. Do you think you can survive long enough to get out?

#1 Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

Finally, a game that we really hope comes out in 2024 for the simple reason that there’s no reason to keep delaying it because it’ll either never get fixed or not live up to expectations.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is being made by Rocksteady, who crushed it in 2 out of their three titles with Batman, and yet seem to be hitting an odd stumbling block developing this game.

Regardless, you’ll play as either Deadshot, King Shark, Harley Quinn, or Captain Boomerang as you try to defeat members of the Justice League who Brainiac has infected. Can you save Metropolis and the rest of the world? Or will you die trying?