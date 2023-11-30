Top 19 Upcoming Narrative Driven Games of 2024

Some people think that story-driven games are dying. If that’s the case, then no one told the developers of these upcoming titles!

#19 Neo Berlin 2087

Welcome to the future, where crimes are still happening, and detectives like you are still needed. But one crime will rock the world of Neo Berlin forever and change your life in the process. The death of the police chief puts the whole city on edge, and it’s up to you to figure out who killed him. That should be simple, right?

Except, it’s anything but. The murder is just the beginning of your tale as you’ll seek out the chief’s daughter and wind up caught in a conspiracy that envelopes the two of you and the whole city.

Can you work your way through this web and get out alive?

#18 The Thaumaturge

The Thaumaturge places you in Warsaw in 1905 when the country is under Russian rule. You are someone who returns to the city after a long time to try and figure out some things when you get thrust into a deep mystery that’ll affect you for some time.

Specifically, you’re one of the few people in the world who can take on the mysterious “ethereal entities” that have been wreaking havoc in the city.

Your choices will affect how your encounters go and how the city is affected on a grand scale. Bend people and monsters to your will, or try playing a different way to get a different result!

#17 Deadhaus Sonata

In most video games, you play as a hero, trying to wipe out monsters bent on destroying your world. But in Deadhaus Sonata, the script has been flipped! Instead, you’ll play as a monster who is fighting the living and trying to take the world for themselves and monster kind.

But don’t think this is just an action game, it’s a narrative-focused title with action RPG elements. Your choices regarding how you conduct yourself and build yourself up will affect how the game goes in the short and long term.

Plus, you can team up with friends and take on the world together! Doesn’t that sound like fun?

#16 Luna Abyss

There’s so much going on in Luna Abyss that we honestly can’t tell you all of it in one entry. Loosely, the game features a “mimic moon” called Luna, where humanity has found a structure upon it from another race.

You are a prisoner deemed “expendable,” and as a result, you’re sent into the structure to try and learn more about what’s happening within it. The answer to that question is a lot. An ancient program calls out to you once you enter, and the souls of a lost civilization are trying to fight you the deeper you go into the construct.

What madness lies within? You’ll have to play to find out!

#15 Blade Runner 2033: Labyrinth

Video games based on movies have a rather lukewarm history in the gaming community, but every once in a while, one shows up that could change things.

Blade Runner 2033: Labyrinth takes place between the two cult-classic movies and features a detective who was on the job strictly to hunt Replicants. But when they were gone, he didn’t have a role anymore. Yet, as the game starts, his old job wants him back. Why is that?

What could get them to give him back his badge? What mysteries lie in this sci-fi version of the future? And will you live long enough to learn the truth about what’s happening?

#14 New Arc Line

Hope can be a beautiful thing, so long as you can keep it in check. In New Arc Line, you head to the “new world” in search of a cure for an illness that is hurting your family. The moment you get to this “wondrous place” you realize that it isn’t what was promised. The whole place is corrupt and terrifying, and there’s abuse of power everywhere.

You need to get your family’s cure, but you know those in power won’t help you. So, you’re going to take them down! Make choices throughout the storyline to affect who your character will become and who will ally with you! Do what must be done to start a revolution and save your family!

#13 Avowed

When you have the team at Obsidian Entertainment making a title, especially an RPG title? You know it’ll be a deep gameplay experience and have a fun narrative to enjoy.

Avowed features you as an enjoy to a distant kingdom. You’re sent to an island with a plague that could spread and doom the world. But as you arrive, you realize that something deeper is going on and that you may have a connection to this place you didn’t expect before.

Build your character the way you want. Will you be a master of the blade? Or perhaps you’ll wield a gun to dispatch foes? Magic is also at your disposal, so use what you want!

#12 S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl

Here is a game that honestly should’ve been out by now, but real-world events prevented its arrival. S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl takes place years after the 2006 incident where another nuclear bomb went off in the exclusion zone.

Despite all the terrible things that reside in the zone now, people go to it, and you’ll be the next to do so. But your adventures within it will depend on what you do. Will you go into the zone seeking fortune and fame? Or will you dive deeper into it to see what secrets are buried within? Just remember, there are terrors within this place, so prepare for a fight!

#11 Black Myth: Wukong

Some legends transcend time and history. These are characters that are so prominent in our folklore that we can’t help but tell their stories over and over again. In the case of Black Myth: Wukong, you’ll get to see a new side to the legend of Sun Wukong.

Wielding his mighty staff, you’ll become the Monkey King and fight incredible threats on your journey. Magic and might are both on your side, so don’t be afraid to unleash them to get through the trials. You are a being “equal to heaven,” and you will prove why no one is better than you!

#10 Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden

Do you believe in spirits and ghosts? In Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden, they’re not just real. They can be a serious threat to the people of the world. That’s why Banishers exist. They fight these spirits and send them to the great beyond.

But two of the best Banishers are about to be put into an impossible situation. One of the lovers will die in a botched mission and become the very spirit they both swore to vanquish. However, their partner isn’t giving up on them and will fight tooth and nail to bring her back to life.

Work together as human and spirit and overcome the odds! Or die trying.

#9 The Wolf Among Us 2

Here’s a game that fans have been waiting on for a long time. The Wolf Among Us 2 will feature the return of Bigby, the sheriff of Fabletown. It’s his job to keep the peace and protect the fairy tale creatures that live in the real world.

The last case he did took a big toll on him and the community. Six months later, he’s about to get another doozy of a case. Winter is here, and things are getting dark in more ways than one. You’ll have to make key decisions as you try to put the case together so that you can steer the story in one direction or another.

Where will everything be by the time you solve the case? Play and find out!

#8 Rise of the Ronin

Japan is the setting of many great video games, and Rise of the Ronin aims to be the next one that you’ll enjoy! The title, created by Team Ninja, puts you as a ronin during one of the key points in Japanese history. Internal conflicts are pushing the country to the brink, and emissaries from the West are trying to influence the nation heavily.

You are the blade that will help carve a path forward. But what path that will be is up to you. You’ll have numerous options, so don’t be afraid to try something out. Plus, you can expect epic combat from the Team Ninja crew.

#7 Deltarune

Oh, Toby Fox, will you ever finish this game? Seriously, we want to know if you’ll finish it because people are dying to see how the story ends!

Deltarune is the sequel to Fox’s hit game Undertale, and in it, you’ll create an avatar and venture through a world full of fun, wonder, danger, and numerous plot twists. If you played the hit RPG in the past, you know what to expect. This is a fancy way of saying you shouldn’t expect anything because the game can quickly pull the rug out from under you!

The best part is that you can get the first two chapters of the title right now for free! So try them out, and then wait forever for the next chapters.

#6 Dragon Age: Dreadwolf

Given the state of Bioware right now, we can’t promise that Dragon Age: Dreadwolf will be everything you hope for and more. The company has gone through several huge changes, including key personnel changes. So, if you’re hoping everything will be “just like before,” it likely won’t happen.

That being said, Bioware will likely try to keep things as they were before, and that means you’ll have a deep narrative story focusing on the return of the feared Dreadwolf. You’ll need to create your character and build them up to take them on and make some allies along the way.

And yes, you’ll likely get to romance those allies, too.

#5 Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Perhaps you’re looking for something with a little more “flair” and fun? If so, Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth will be the game for you! The title continues the insane adventures of Ichiban as he ventures through both Japan and Hawaii to try to find his mother and reclaim a fortune that he has somehow lost.

You’ll control two different protagonists as you fight your way through numerous battles and unlock special powers along the way! Plus, there are plenty of quests and mini-games to keep you entertained! You’ll be able to ride dolphins, act like you’re in Animal Crossing, and more! What’s not to love?

#4 Persona 3 Reload

Atlus has been pushing their beloved RPG franchise hard recently, but with Persona 3 Reload, it’s a chance to do a full-on upgrade of the game that helped save the series and the company.

The game features you as a transfer student to a new school in Japan. Things start off well enough until the “Dark Hour” shows up. This extra hour of time can take people to the land of Tartarus, where monsters reside. You join a group of classmates to fight them back via your Personas. You’ll need to work together to learn the truth behind Tartarus and save the day!

Plus, you can grow your relationships with your classmates, too!

#3 Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League

The irony of Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League is that while we know it’ll be a narrative-driven game and one that will do a storyline that, to our knowledge, hasn’t been done before, the gameplay has fans more worried. Then again, given what Rocksteady did with the story of their last title featuring Batman, maybe we should be worried about the story, too!

Regardless, the game will put the Suicide Squad up against the Justice League, who have been mind-controlled by Brainiac. They have to take them down so that they can free Metropolis. But how can the likes of Harley Quinn, Deadshot, King Shark, and Captain Boomerang take on the world’s most powerful heroes?

#2 Star Wars Outlaws

We’re almost done with the list, and now feels like the perfect time to talk about one of the biggest wildcards in the 2024 roster: Star Wars Outlaws.

The game is being made by Ubisoft, who are promising a unique adventure in a galaxy far, far away. You’ll play the thief Kay Vess, who attempts to get a new life for herself after pulling off a legendary heist. But things go wrong, and now everyone is out to get her.

You’ll travel to new worlds and meet new characters while seeing old enemies. Will you be able to get Kay the life she wants? You’ll have to play the game to find out.

#1 Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

If we’re talking about video games with a deep story that gamers are pumped to play, none of them will top Final Fantasy VII Rebirth.

First, the sequel to the hit 2020 title helped start the remake saga, and they all loved that game’s story. Second, the sequel will greatly expand the story and your access to the game’s world, so there will be so much more to do.

Finally, the game’s ending has been confirmed to feature the location where one of the most shocking deaths in video game history happened, and we’re all wondering if it’ll happen the “same way” again. So yeah, people want to see how this story goes.