Diablo 4: All Materials, Resources & Currencies Locations | Upgrading Guide

Get material locations in Diablo 4 with our full guide, explaining what every rare resource is used for and where to find them.

As you progress, you’ll need to grind for resources to roll for enchantments, upgrade your gear, or get the highest tier Healing Potions. Nothing in-game explains where to find these rare resources, so if you’re searching for materials, currencies, or anything else that’s required to become stronger, check the full list of locations below.

To find what you’re looking for easier, press [CTRL+F] to search.

Currencies | All Types

Currencies are in-game valuables you can spend. There are four types of currencies, and each has a specific use.

Gold : Most common currency. Used for all regular vendors. Rewarded for defeating monsters, completing dungeons, opening chest, etc. Almost everything gives gold.

: Most common currency. Used for all regular vendors. Rewarded for defeating monsters, completing dungeons, opening chest, etc. Almost everything gives gold. Murmuring Obols : Special currency used at the Purveyor of Curiosities vendor in large cities. Used to randomly roll for loot. Only earned by completing World Events while exploring the open-world map.

: Special currency used at the vendor in large cities. Used to randomly roll for loot. Only earned by completing World Events while exploring the open-world map. Red Dust : PVP currency only traded at villages at the Fields of Hatred. Used to purchase PVP elixirs and cosmetics. Earned by collecting Seeds of Hatred and completing Rituals of Extraction in the Fields of Hatred PVP zone.

: PVP currency only traded at villages at the Fields of Hatred. Used to purchase PVP elixirs and cosmetics. Earned by collecting Seeds of Hatred and completing Rituals of Extraction in the Fields of Hatred PVP zone. Aberrant Cinder: Currency used to open chests during Helltide events. Dropped by enemies and reward chests.

Legendary Upgrade Materials

Legendary materials are rare and valuable items that are used for a variety of upgrade purposes. While on a vendor menu, scroll down to the materials at the bottom of the screen to see what materials are required to upgrade or unlock useful features. You’ll get a name, but you won’t get a location. Here are the legendary material locations in Diablo 4.

Veiled Crystal : Rare enemy drop. Earned by salvaging Rare gear.

: Rare enemy drop. Earned by salvaging Rare gear. Sigil Powder : Earned by salvaging Sigils.

: Earned by salvaging Sigils. Forgotten Soul : Helltide enemy drop. Dropped by Helltide Chests. Drops from Helltide ore deposits.

: Helltide enemy drop. Dropped by Helltide Chests. Drops from Helltide ore deposits. Baleful Fragment : Earned by salvaging Legendary weapons.

: Earned by salvaging Legendary weapons. Coiled Ward : Earned by salvaging Legendary armor.

: Earned by salvaging Legendary armor. Abstruse Sigil : Earned by salvaging Legendary jewelry.

: Earned by salvaging Legendary jewelry. Scattered Prism: Rare ore only dropped by World Boss or Dungeon Boss enemies.

Other Upgrade Materials

Other upgrade materials are more common. You’ll likely earn dozens of these just by exploring, but eventually you’ll run out — if you need more of a specific type of common upgrade material, here’s where to find it.

Rawhide / Superior Leather : Dropped by beast enemies or wildlife. Can also drop from chests and leather caches.

: Dropped by beast enemies or wildlife. Can also drop from chests and leather caches. Iron Chunk / Silver Chunk : Dropped by ore deposits on the world map. Can be earned randomly when salvaging any tier of gear. Can also be rewarded from any cache type.

: Dropped by ore deposits on the world map. Can be earned randomly when salvaging any tier of gear. Can also be rewarded from any cache type. Crushed Beast Bones : Dropped by Beast enemies.

: Dropped by Beast enemies. Paletongue : Dropped by Human enemies.

: Dropped by Human enemies. Grave Dust : Dropped by Undead enemies.

: Dropped by Undead enemies. Demon’s Heart: Dropped by Demon enemies.

Elixir Materials

The Herbalist can cook up useful Elixirs or upgrade your Healing Potions. You’ll need herbs — these drop from small green herb resource nodes on the world map. These are in every region, and each area drops a different type of plant.

Fiend Rose : Only found on plant resource nodes during Helltide Events. Can also drop from Helltide chests.

: Only found on plant resource nodes during Helltide Events. Can also drop from Helltide chests. Angelbreath : Rare herb that can appear anywhere on the map. Small chance of appearing from any plant resource node.

: Rare herb that can appear anywhere on the map. Small chance of appearing from any plant resource node. Gallowine : Common material found in any plant resource nodes. Appears across the full map.

: Common material found in any plant resource nodes. Appears across the full map. Biteberry : Found in the Fractured Peaks plant resource nodes.

: Found in the Fractured Peaks plant resource nodes. Howler Moss : Found in Scosglen plant resource nodes.

: Found in Scosglen plant resource nodes. Reddamine : Found in Dry Steppes plant resource nodes.

: Found in Dry Steppes plant resource nodes. Lifesbane : Found in Kehjistant plant resource nodes.

: Found in Kehjistant plant resource nodes. Blightshade: Find in Hawezar plant resource nodes.

That covers everything you need to find for NPC vendors in Diablo 4.

