Diablo 4: 5 Best Community Tools To Make Your Life In Sanctuary Easier

The best community tools for Diablo 4 are made by dedicated fans working to share their love with the rest of the heroes grinding all across the open world of Sanctuary. While we’re striving to answer your biggest questions all about Diablo 4, there are some players that are going the extra mile to provide minute-to-minute updates on the latest in-game events, providing detailed tools for creating your build before even stepping into the game, and providing probabilities to calculate your end game odds. There’s a lot to discover, so let’s dig into some of our favorite community tools you don’t want to miss. Some are invaluable. Some are just so insane we had to share.

Best Community Tools

D4Planner.IO

A community project that isn’t just helpful for planning your build — you can also use it to find Aspects you’re looking for. What makes this planner especially useful is the ability to search for Aspects, one of the most important parts of endgame builds, and find which dungeon on the map they’re associated with. Search for Aspects related to your favorite skills, and you’ll instantly become more powerful after attaching them with the Occultist.

Improved World Boss Tracker

An improved World Boss and Event tracker. This is the best way to stay up to date on World Boss spawns. Spawns are not strictly scheduled and can appear in intervals of 5-8 hours. When a World Boss does spawn, players can report the appearance and the timer until the boss appears. Both resources are very useful for casually keeping track of any World Boss appearances.

Official Diablo 4 Discord

There is no group finder in Diablo 4. The only way to easily find groups is to have a group of friends that all own the same game and also have the same free time as you do — or join a community with dozens and dozens of players eager to grind better gear. The Official Diablo 4 Discord is a safe and moderated community hub with alerts for world events, build discussions, and that all-important Looking For Group channel. If you don’t have your own community, this is a good place to start.

It sounds strange, but Discord is one of the best community tools for Diablo 4, hands down.

Helltide Tracker & Mysterious Chests

The best reason to grind out Helltides is for the rare Mysterious Chests that spawn. These powerful chests cost 175 shards to unlock and drop the best quality loot at the highest quantity. If you’re looking to farm loot, Helltides are one of the best activities. Especially if you’re searching for those chests. This site doesn’t just tell you when a Helltide is scheduled, but also where to find the randomly spawning Mysterious Chests. They’re never in the same place, so you’ll need help tracking them down for every instance of this world event.

Upgrade Probability Calculator

An absurdly detailed and in-depth endgame spreadsheet for players really looking to maximize everything about their build. This creator has done all the calculations to show the probability of upgrading stats. This is important for figuring out your best shot at strong affixes, enchantments and more. Only for the biggest nerds looking to squeeze your gear for the best possible reward.

That covers some of our favorite (and trusted) resources anyone can use to improve their Diablo 4 experience.