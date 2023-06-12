Apollo Justice Ace Attorney Trilogy Coming Next Year!

The Capcom Showcase might not have been the best presentation of the last week, but that doesn’t mean there wasn’t a surprise or two within their show! The biggest one was easily the announcement of Apollo Justice Ace Attorney Trilogy. This collection of three titles helps “complete” the current saga of the beloved Ace Attorney series by bringing them into the modern gaming landscape. Like the previous trilogy, the three titles have been updated visually so that they have shining 3D graphics. That’s important because all three games were born on handheld and needed a facelift if they were to be on modern consoles.

What’s important about the Apollo Justice Ace Attorney Trilogy is that this is the “back half” of the saga that introduced key new characters while also advancing the life and career of fan-favorite lawyer Phoenix Wright.

In the first game, you’ll meet Apollo, a fledgling lawyer called upon to defend Phoenix Wright during a murder trial. After going to work for Wright afterward, an exciting journey full of wacky cases, intense characters, and incredible plot twists unfold.

Some of those twists include the return of Phoenix Wright, who will work alongside Apollo and new recruit Athena Cykes to help solve mysteries that will affect the attire world, save the law of the land, and even help sustain order in another country!

Oh, you thought these were just lawyer games? No, they’re so much more than that. The team also acknowledged that the titles would be translated to multiple languages in both their visual and audio settings.

Some of these games haven’t been accessible to players for some time, as they were born on the Nintendo DS and 3DS, and some of them were digital titles only. So if you’ve wanted to “complete the set” and have all six mainline games on your modern console, you’ll get that chance as the trilogy releases in 2024! You can check out the reveal trailer below:

But, if we’re being honest, there’s hope among fans about what this could mean. You see, despite the great sales of these three titles on the DS and 3DS, and a cliffhanger ending for the 6th game, Capcom has made no indications as to when or if we’ll get a 7th mainline title in the franchise.

The original trilogy set sold incredibly well, and if the sequel trilogy does just as well? Perhaps fans will finally get what they want.