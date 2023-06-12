Diablo 4: How To Level Up Fast In The Endgame | 50+ EXP Grinding Guide

Level up fast in Diablo 4 with this efficient (and simple) grinding strategy. In the endgame, levels are way slower — you’ll earn more rewards as you level up, but if you’re hungry to reach Level 70 and smash through the second Capstone Dungeon or just reach Level 100 before your friends, you’ll probably get sick of the daily grind of Helltides, Nightmare Dungeons and Whispers. The simplest way to collect EXP and farm infinitely with friends is to clear specific dungeons. Only bother with the best dungeons, and work with a team to multiply your EXP earnings.

How To Earn EXP Fast | Endgame 50-100 Guide

At Level 50, you’ll unlock World Tier 3 (and eventually World Tier 4) giving you access to levels 50-100. Earning levels at this point takes much, much longer than during the story campaign. Each level unlocks 4 Paragon Points and as you level up, you’ll find more powerful gear. Leveling up is required to reach the last content in the game so far.

To maximize your time and level up fast in Diablo 4, you’ll need to earn EXP efficiently. As if this writing, completing Nightmare Dungeons, Whispers of the Tree and Helltides are incredible methods for earning Legendary or Unique loot, but they aren’t the most efficient ways to level up. To level up fast, you need a team and you need to clear dungeons.

EXP Farming | Best Dungeons

Farming EXP requires a team. All EXP is shared and the distance between party members doesn’t matter in a dungeon. That makes efficient farming possible in small dungeons that are absolutely packed with monsters and Elites. You’ll want to select these dungeons for best results.

Ruins of Eridu – Hawezar, found in the west of the Toxic Fens.

– Hawezar, found in the west of the Toxic Fens. Champion’s Demise – Dry Steppes, found in the southwest of Untamed Scarps.

– Dry Steppes, found in the southwest of Untamed Scarps. Kor Valar Ramparts – Fractured peaks, found in the Kor Valar Keep in the northeast of the region.

The Ruins of Eridu is currently the best dungeon specifically for EXP farming. It only takes a few minutes to complete with a team of two or three. The more players in your party, the easier this will be. Follow these basic steps when farming.

Enter the dungeon . 2-4 party members are recommended. EXP is shared.

. party members are recommended. EXP is shared. Split up and clear each direction . Every dungeon branches. Go in different directions to clear enemies and especially elites.

. Every dungeon branches. Go in different directions to clear enemies and especially elites. Clear the dungeon . You don’t need to fight the boss.

. You don’t need to fight the boss. Exit the dungeon. Use the [Leave Dungeon] emote command with your party to instantly reset.

Then you can run the dungeons as often as you want. Players have identified three dungeons that are especially good for farming enemies — make sure to play on World Tier 3 (or WT4 if you’re farming at Level 70+) — so you’ll need strong builds that are self-reliant. You’ll need to be able to clear out different branches of a dungeon solo while the rest of your team fights.

By efficiently fighting monsters in dungeons, you’ll gain EXP faster. This method will also fill your inventory with gear. The gear is totally random, so you can’t tailor your loot like other farming methods. If you’re after levels, this basic method might just be the best right now.