Dragon’s Dogma Is Confirmed To Still Feature A Single-Player Action RPG Experience

It’s hard to believe that over ten years ago now, we had Dragon’s Dogma from Capcom. For fans of the IP, it might have been hard to believe that a full-on sequel would actually come out. But here we are, waiting for the launch of Dragon’s Dogma 2. The game is currently in the works at Capcom and will take place within the same world just well after the events of the first game. Players will want to get ready to step back into the role of an Arisen as they embark on another grand journey.

Capcom held its own showcase stream today, and if you missed it, the showcase was rather short. But during the stream, we did get another look into Dragon’s Dogma 2. A trailer was showcased, offering a look into this game’s world and gameplay mechanics. Meanwhile, there were two elements that Capcom wanted to ensure fans what to expect.

For starters, Dragon’s Dogma 2 will follow the same steps as the original title. Players will get another single-player RPG experience. But you will feel like you’re playing co-op. Within the game, players will have the additional help of companions known as Pawns in this game. They’ll help you out in your quests and fight in battles.

Meanwhile, another component that the developers wanted to ensure fans could expect is that this game will be an action RPG experience. So expect action-packed combat as you think on your toes when facing an enemy. But it does look like the developers are hoping you make your own creative choices in how to best deal with a situation at hand.

There looks to be quite a bit of freedom in how you approach battles or situations, so we’re certainly interested in seeing just how some players are able to overcome some obstacles a bit more creatively when this title drops.

For those that missed out on the Capcom Showcase, the event was about thirty minutes long, and you can view the video right here. It’s worth noting that those interested just in Dragon’s Dogma 2 information will want to head to the very end of this presentation, as that’s what wrapped the showcase up. Meanwhile, we know that when Dragon’s Dogma 2 releases into the marketplace, it will be available for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms.