Exoprimal Gets New Suits, Details, and Open Beta

While there were many titles that Capcom would unveil at their showcase today, the game that we all knew that Capcom would push the most in some ways was Exoprimal. Their dinosaur title featuring mech suits is coming out in July, and they’re positioning it to be the biggest game of their year. But despite that, we still know precious little about the game in certain ways, which meant we needed more information via some trailers. Thankfully, we did get that, and we got more insight into the long-term content the game will have.

First up, let’s talk about the game’s story. As we find out, the mysterious creator of the exosuits reaches out to a group of fighters known as the “Hammerheads” to try and help him stop the evil AI known as Leviathan.

As we find out, the world has been turned into a loop where groups of people fight “war games” against dinosaurs from the past. But there’s a twist. The dinosaurs’ blood is the fuel that the future uses to survive. It’s a side effect of time travel, and that’s why it keeps happening. To stop everything, you must go back into the past and attempt to save everyone from the fate that’s awaiting them. Check out the trailer below:

As you saw near the end, Capcom will have some premium content for gamers willing to pay for it. That content will include new skins for your suits, weapons, and more, in addition to other rewards.

Another thing that’ll come is new modes like “Savage Gauntlet.” That mode will rotate weekly and feature a 5-player co-op for you to do and challenge yourself against other players worldwide.

One thing that Exoprimal enforced during the presentation was that you’d be able to make the exosuit of your dreams both visually and ability-wise. You’ll get to customize them in various ways, including how they look, the emotes that they can do, how their abilities progress, and more. Plus, there will be new exosuits that you can unlock that have variant abilities compared to the mainline lines.

Add that to the numerous modes you can do, including the one that features a 10-person co-op, and you’ll have plenty to do.

If that’s still not enough for you, Capcom announced that on June 15th, there would be a second open beta featuring more story missions for you to test. Oh, and a new mode based on the first beta’s feedback will eventually arrive too.