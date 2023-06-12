Genshin Impact: Yae Miko Talent Guide

Yae Miko is a must for any Electro reaction team. Her Elemental Skill allows her to provide off-field Electro DMG, making it easy to trigger reactions.

As a Catalyst character, Yae Miko is a great Electro Sub-DPS option. She will only deal Electro damage, so she will always apply Electro on enemies through any of her attacks. This makes her great for teams focused on doing damage through Electro reactions such as Aggravate, Overloaded, and Electro-Charged.

Overall, she does the most damage through her Elemental Skill – Yakan Evocation: Sesshou Sakura. Her Elemental Burst – Great Secret Art: Tenko Kenshin – takes advantage of her Skill’s Sesshou Sakura in order to deal extra damage. So like most Genshin Impact characters, her Normal Attack – Spiritfox Sin-Eater – isn’t that important. Focus on leveling up her Elemental Skill Talent first, then her Burst, and finally her Normal Attack.

Combat Talents

Spiritfox Sin-Eater – Normal Attack

Yae Miko can perform a maximum of 3 consecutive attacks, all of which deal Electro DMG. Both her Charged Attack and Plunging Attack also deal Electro DMG. Again, you will rarely use her Normal Attack, so don’t focus on this unless you want to Triple Crown Yae Miko.

Yakan Evocation: Sesshou Sakura – Elemental Skill

When you use Yae Miko’s Elemental Skill, she will leave a Sesshou Sakura behind. Keep track of these, because they’re important. A maximum of 3 Sesshou Sakura can exist simultaneously, corresponding with the Skill’s three charges.

Each Sesshou Sakura starts at Level 1 and the highest level each can reach is 3. If a new Sesshou Sakura is created too close to an existing one, the existing one will be destroyed.

Finally, each Sesshou Sakura will periodically strike one nearby enemy with lightning, dealing Electro DMG. When the Sesshou Sakura level up, the DMG from these lightning strikes will increase. To deal the most amount of damage, make sure to have all 3 possible Sesshou Sakura on the field and active.

The Sesshou Sakura will not disappear when Yae Miko leaves the field, so she’s great for off-field Electro application through her Skill.

Great Secret Art: Tenko Kenshin – Elemental Burst

Upon using her Burst, Yae Miko transforms nearby Sesshou Sakura into Tenko Thunderbolts which deal AoE Electro DMG. Each Sesshou Sakura destroyed in this way will create one Tenko Thunderbolt, so you can generate a maximum of three Tenko Thunderbolts per Burst.

Passive Talents

The Shrine’s Sacred Shade – 1st Ascension

When Yae Miko uses her Elemental Burst, each Sesshou Sakura destroyed will reset the cooldown for one charge of her Elemental Skill. In summary, you’ll be able to use her Skill faster and potentially fully recharge the Skill each time you use Yae Miko’s Burst.

Enlightened Blessing – 4th Ascension

Every point of Elemental Mastery Yae Miko possesses will increase Sesshou Sakura DMG by 0.15%. If you want to increase Sesshou Sakura DMG, focus on increasing Yae Miko’s Elemental Mastery over her Electro DMG Bonus. Using two pieces of the Gilded Dreams Artifact Set and two pieces of Wanderer’s Troupe will automatically give you 160 EM points. This will increase Sesshou Sakura’s DMG by 24%.

Meditations of a Yako – Utility Passive

Yae Miko has a 25% chance to get 1 regional Character Talent Material when crafting. The extra Talent Material will be of the same region and rarity as the original, but it will be a random type. For example, you could be crafting one of the Ballad books, but receive one of the Freedom books as your random Talent Material.

Combat Talent Materials

Remember, if you want to Triple Crown a character, multiply all Talent Materials by three. Each Combat Talent has its own Level-Up system.