Genshin Impact: How to Ascend Yae Miko

If you haven't finished the Inazuma Archon Quest, you might want to before ascending Yae Miko - she needs materials from Enkanomiya!

Genshin Impact Version 3.7 marks Yae Miko’s third limited-time banner. Joined by newcomer Kirara, Version 3.7 takes us back to Inazuma to explore the region post-Sakoku Decree. Apparently, it contains a lot of Genius Invokation TCG.

Since Yae Miko’s last banner, more Dendro characters have been added to the Genshin Impact lineup. This makes Yae Miko a fantastic contender for Hyperbloom and Quicken/Spread teams. To get the most out of her, she should be fully leveled up and paired with another Electro character.

Regional Specialty – Sea Ganoderma

The Sea Ganoderma looks like an ocean mushroom, most likely taking inspiration from anemones and coral. It is one of the easiest Regional Specialties to farm, they’re all over Inazuma’s coastlines.

If that’s not enough, you can grow Sea Ganoderma in the Serenitea Pot using the Orderly Meadow plot. Sea Ganoderma will be ready to harvest after around three days – specifically, after 2 days and 22 hours.

Finally, if you have not spoken to Mirai in Bourou Village on Watatsumi Island, then she will give you 4 Sea Ganoderma. Otherwise, you can buy 5 Sea Ganoderma from Obata every three days for 1,000 Mora each. In total, you can buy the 5 Sea Ganoderma for 5,000 Mora every three days.

Currently, only Kaedehara Kazuha and Yae Miko use Sea Ganoderma as their Regional Specialty, so you should have plenty for both of them.

Common Enemy Drop – Handguard Series

The Kairagi and Nobushi drop Handguards throughout Inazuma. You’ll have farming luck by following the coastlines of the Inazuma islands or turning on the enemy navigation in your Adventurer’s Handbook.

Normal Boss Drop – Dragonheir’s False Fin

The Coral Defenders from the Dragonheir’s False Fin. This boss can be found in Enkanomiya after completing The Subterranean Trial of Drake and Serpent World Quest. If you haven’t completed Inazuma’s Archon Quest, this will take a while.

Gem Series – Vajrada Amethyst

As an Electro character, Yae Miko uses Vajrada Amethyst. The Coral Defenders drop both Vajrada Amethyst and Shivada Jade. However, if you want to focus on Vajrada Amethyst, the Electro Hypostasis, Thunder Manifestation, and Electro Regisvine exclusively drop Vajrada Amethyst.

Materials by Ascension Level