The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – Mount Lanayru Shrine Locations and Solutions

Mount Lanayru is vast and difficult to navigate in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Still, there are things you'll want to find.

Though we’ve only found a couple of Shrines in the Mount Lanayru area in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, we hope to track down more as we continue to explore the region. Still, we’ve got a guide that links to each and every Shrine that we’ve found so far in every other region that will no doubt be of help to you as you continue to explore Hyrule.

All Mount Lanayru Locations in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (So Far…)

1. Jikais Shrine (Jailbreak)

First, take the two blocks to the right and attach them together so that they look like the first two steps in a set of stairs. Now Ascend through the top one and glide over to the platform on the other side of the room. Next, move the platform above so that you can Ascend through it to enter the room in the wall. It should look like in the picture for you to proceed by Ascending again once you’ve entered the room in the wall.

Next, hang the platform off of the edge so that you can Ascend through another tower and into a cage. To escape from the cage and complete the Shrine, just grab the final platform from outside the cage and hang it so that it is held up by two of the walls in the corner. Ascend through the roof you’ve just created, and you’re all set.

2. Anedamimik Shrine (A Retraced Path)

Follow the left inland corner of Deepback Bay to find a cave entrance that will take you to this Shrine. You’ll also need to battle two horriblins and a like-like in the cave. Journey down the holes and look for a rock fixture in the roof by the like-like. Launch a bomb arrow at it to drain the lake above and allow yourself access to the Shrine. You’ll probably want to Ascend rather than try to climb back up, though.

Luckily, after all of that, the solution to this one is pretty quick and easy. When the orb rolls out of the contraption, strike the obelisk in the center of the room. Now, use Recall on the orb to send it back where it came from, which is now the switch that opens the door.