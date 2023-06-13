Humanity: Competition Trial 08 – The Last Straw Puzzle Guide

HUMANITY_20230613094422

Trial 08: The Last Straw is the final level in Competition, the fourth chapter in Humanity. It introduces hostile Others that will attack your line of people. Luckily, you’re able to outrun them and make it to the exit goal with both of the level’s Goldies.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to solve Competition Trial 08: The Last Straw in Humanity while getting all Goldies.

Humanity Trial 08: The Last Straw Puzzle Solution

When you first start the level, you’ll see a brief scene where the Others take up arms (swords that look suspiciously like lightsabers from Star Wars) and threaten your pack of humans. You’ll then be given control of the level. The Others will eventually march forward and try to kill your humans, however, they won’t start moving until after you’ve started moving your line, so you’ll want to pre-lay your commands before actually starting to move toward the end goal.

HUMANITY_20230613094428

The first thing you’ll want to do is lay down a branch command that will split your line into two lines, one that walks between the hole in the ground where a pushable black structure will go and an arched structure and another line that will walk off the left side of the level. Instead of letting them fall off the side, however, place a turn command so that they walk toward the other side of the level away from where the group starts.

HUMANITY_20230613095726

Follow the path of the line that broke off to the left and is walking toward the far side of the level. Once they get even with the final structure (one that’s missing its center until a people switch is pressed down) turn them so that they walk directly to the Goldy that’s standing on the other side of the area. Once they pick it up, turn the line so that it continues to walk to the far side of the level where the raised platform with the people switch is.

HUMANITY_20230613095736

Follow the path the line will take once they pick up the Goldy and turn and then turn them to their left so that they climb up onto the platform at the end of the area and step on the people switch. Once they do, turn the line so that it walks onto the switch and then walks onto the pre-laid long jump command at the edge of the platform.

HUMANITY_20230613095743

Return to the start of the path where you split the line into two halves. Follow the right line this time and lay two turns so that the line turns to push the first black structure into the hole in the center of the area. Once they do, turn them to the right and then lay another branch command so that one side walks through the hole in the center of the black structure, picking up the Goldy inside.

HUMANITY_20230613095756

Turn the group that goes to the right so that they walk toward the next black structure and then have them push it into its corresponding hole. Turn the group again and split it again so that half of the group walks through the center of the structure and off the edge of the level on the left and the other group walks off the edge of the level to the right.

HUMANITY_20230613095809

Return to the first pushable black structure and put a right turn in the area that the line that branches to the left will walk on as soon as they exit the center of it with the Goldy. This will have them walk to the structure at the far end of the level and climb up it. Run there and place a right turn next to the people switch so that they turn onto the switch and then turn using the command you laid earlier to step on the pre-laid long jump.

HUMANITY_20230613095816 HUMANITY_20230613095822

Once all of those commands are laid, return to your group of people standing near the hostile Others. Place a turn command so that they walk toward the first branch command and let them run their course. Following those commands, they’ll outrun the Others and make it across the center bridge to the exit goal. With all that done, the Competition chapter of Humanity will be complete.