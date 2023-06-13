Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty Shows Off “Black Market”

Fans are excited about the upcoming arrival of Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty. Why? Well, there are a few reasons, to be honest. The first is that fans are hoping that CD Projekt Red will be able to deliver this DLC content without incident, unlike what happened with the main title. But the other thing that has fans excited is that this expansive DLC will feel much different than the main campaign, and there will be more danger than ever before. A recent trailer highlighted the story of the new content, but today at the extended Xbox Showcase, we got even more details from various sources.

First up, we got a new glimpse at the seedy “Dogtown” that you’ll be put in for the DLC. The section we got to see was the aptly named Black Market. It’s here that you’ll get to buy all sorts of unique items that you couldn’t in the main parts of Night City. But as one would imagine, with a place like this, there’s always a catch with your purchases.

For example, while these items are incredibly powerful, they will tax your cybernetic body to the limit and thus need to be handled with care. However, the potential for expansion of your capabilities through these items is much greater. For example, you can use special enhancements to air dash around, or you can use special camouflage to change your look so you can evade certain forces.

Speaking of, the Night City Police Department won’t factor into Dogtown. Instead, you’ll have to deal with the militia overseeing the place, headed by a former military man who promises to protect you “if you follow the rules.”

To that end, the CD Projekt Red team promised that the police system through this militia has been overhauled to feel more dynamic and realistic. As a result, you’ll want to ensure you don’t get on the wrong side of these guys. But if you do, make sure you have an escape plan, ok?

Another part of the new insight into Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty was via Keanu Reeves himself. He talked about Johnny Silverhand, his connections to the new enemy you’ll be fighting, and how Silverhand is a much deeper character than people sometimes note. He likes playing those kinds of characters and is excited for people to see the “dystopia” that is Dogtown.

All in all, the game is looking sharp and will be an interesting thing to dive into when it releases in September.