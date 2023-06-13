Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty Will Add A New Ending To The Base Game

Fans of Cyberpunk 2077 have been waiting on the expansion release for this game. After its rough start in the marketplace, the developers spent years returning the game to their standards. As a result, the game’s planned expansions were cut down to just feature one called Phantom Liberty. We know the game is coming this September, but today we’re discovering that the Phantom Liberty expansion will unlock a base game ending for the game protagonist V.

WCCFtech recently spoke with Gabe Amatangelo, the game director and VP at CD Projekt Red. During their conversations, the topic of Phantom Liberty’s endings came up. If you recall, the base game for Cyberpunk 2077 had several endings that you could unlock depending on your actions. These endings were typically none too pleasing for everyone involved. However, there is a new ending that might make things a bit more upbeat and happy for V.

Gabe noted Phantom Liberty will be taking place during a particular section of the main campaign in Cyberpunk 2077. The video game expansion will also resemble how CD Projekt Red handled previous expansions for The Witcher 3. You can go through the campaign naturally and eventually hit the expansion section of the game, or you can select the expansion within the game menu. By choosing the expansion, the game will start you up right where the content should kick off.

However, what’s a bit more interesting about this expansion is that players could unlock a new base ending for the game. It’s just one end that can be unlocked, but you’ll find multiple endings in Phantom Liberty. Regardless, it looks like this ending could promise to give V some resolution over her problem with the relic.

This takes place in the midst of it. You get to a certain point in the game, and this unlocks, but of course, we let you skip right to it much like it was done in The Witcher 3’s expansions. It’s the same thing as it takes place during. Now it has endings, different endings based on how things play out. Then, based on the ending within Phantom Liberty, you can unlock a new ending in the base game. Gabe Amatangelo – WCCFtech

At any rate, we’ll have to wait a bit longer before we can see just how the new ending will play out. Currently, Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty will be released on September 26, 2023. When the expansion launches, it will only be available for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms.