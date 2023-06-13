Triangle Strategy Gets Surprising Update

If you’ve been a fan of old-school RPGs in the past, then you’ve had a pretty great couple of years recently. We say that because Team Asano over at Square Enix has done its best to provide you with some of the best old-school-style RPGs while also keeping things fresh and fun. One of the highlights for the squad was using the HD-2D visual style to make the backgrounds pop alongside the detailed 2D sprites. Triangle Strategy was one of their big titles in recent years, and it was a big hit on both Nintendo Switch and Steam, so much so that a special free update has officially gone live.

As noted by various insiders, the update will feature several updates and tweaks for you to partake in. For example, you can choose to do a “replay” on certain stories and chapters to take them on again or do things better. That’s a tactic that many will use to ensure they didn’t miss out on a chance to help one of their squad grow or missed the chance to go on a certain path with their actions.

But what might be the most curious element is that there will be a new story chapter. Specifically, it’ll be a new epilogue chapter that will happen if you follow Serenoa’s path to its conclusion.

Square Enix announced a free update for Triangle Strategy which adds the following:



– New Story Chapters

– Character Story replay

– Story Battle replay



A surprising update! This is one of my favorite SRPGs ever, so any excuse to jump back into the game is a great thing. pic.twitter.com/mbAlKbuabN — Stealth (@Stealth40k) June 13, 2023

If you haven’t played Triangle Strategy, we’ll explain the plot. The game occurs in a fantasy-themed world where a fragile peace holds three nations together. When one of the nations suddenly gets the upper hand, everything is thrown into disarray.

You play as Serenoa, the prince of a bannerman faction, and must lead a group of friends and allies across the land in an attempt to save everyone and free the land from its neverending cycle of violence.

However, the path you choose won’t solely be your own. At key parts of the story, you’ll need to try and convince your allies to follow the path you feel is best through the Scales of Conviction. The path that the scales lean to will be the one you follow for better or for worse.

As a result, the game has four different endings, including a “golden ending,” which can only be done if the proper choices are made both in battle and via the scales.

The game has sold over a million copies since its release, and many are curious whether Team Asano will make another game in its style.