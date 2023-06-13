Avowed Confirmed To Welcome Newcomers Unfamiliar With Pillars of Eternity

Obsidian Entertainment is known for delivering some thrilling RPG experiences, and their next game coming out to the marketplace next year will be Avowed. The video game was teased in the past, but during the Xbox Games Showcase, we got a new look into this title. Fans of the Pillars of Eternity series get a new game set within the same universe. However, rather than being a top-down perspective, you’ll instead get an intense first-person experience. However, if you haven’t played the previous Pillars of Eternity games, you don’t have anything to worry about.

While we had the Xbox Games Showcase just a few days ago, an extended showcase event went live today. This gave players a look into some of the smaller games that we didn’t get to see during this first showcase. However, the main component that might have had some viewers tuning in was the more in-depth look at some of the announced video games. During this, we got a bit more insight into Avowed.

Obsidian Entertainment’s Carrie Patel was present at the showcase. If you’re unfamiliar with Carrie Patel, this would be the game director behind Avowed, and she was able to deliver a bit more news regarding their upcoming game. Avowed will be welcome to newcomers, according to Carrie, but those that have played the past Pillars of Eternity games might recognize some of the environments, factions, and even characters.

What we know so far is that this game will put players into a new protagonist that is connected to the world, but it’s a bit of a mystery right now how we’re connected. While details are still light, we know that this game will entail a plague that has spread across the lands, and it’s up to you to stop it. That means investigating the world and tracking down its source. Meanwhile, we know that this game will have open zones to explore, similar to The Outer Worlds. Players can explore each zone, interact with characters, take on side quests, or stick to the main campaign.

Currently, Avowed is set to launch into the marketplace sometime in 2024. But when the game does release into the marketplace, we’ll find it available for Xbox Series X/S and PC platforms. If you missed out on the Xbox Games Showcase Extended, then you can view the video right here; otherwise, check out a trailer for Avowed above.