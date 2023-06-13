Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Tease Rayman Arrival

The fact that Ubisoft was able to bring Mario and the Rabbids together in a meaningful way that delighted fans and critics is an accomplishment that can’t be ignored. We mean that as these are two polar opposite franchises, and yet they were able to come together in a new genre and help redefine what such games could be. The first game was a smash hit on the Nintendo Switch, and Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope has done well on the console too. But the DLC has been slowly coming out for fans who have been wanting more, with more teases releasing as they get closer.

The first DLC for Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope has already been released via the “Tower of Doom” content available via the Season Pass. There you’ll find brand new challenges to take on with your team that will push your strategy and combo skills to the limit.

Then, the upcoming “The Last Spark Hunter” was slightly teased at the Ubisoft Forward presentation yesterday. In it, we’ll find the last Rabbid character who has been hunting Sparks, and Mario will need to rally his squad to take them down on a new world.

But from the beginning, we knew that the game would have a third DLC pack that would bring a beloved character back to life, Rayman. The Rayman games introduced the Rabbids, so it’s only fair that their games bring Rayman back.

During the Ubisoft Forward event, we got a small introduction to the content via a cutscene where Rayman meets Rabbid Peach and Mario.

As you’ll see in the clip below, Rayman looks as good as ever, but his intro to the Rabbids is anything but simple or ordinary. They’ll need to work some things out before they can get along for their new adventure:

We don’t have a release date for the Rayman content outside of it coming later this year, nor do we have a definitive release date for “The Last Spark Hunter” DLC outside of it coming this Summer. But given how meticulous Ubisoft is with this property, they undoubtedly want to ensure that everything is as perfect as possible so that fans can enjoy it as much as they enjoyed the main campaign.

The only downside is that, based on what Ubisoft has said in the past, this might be the final content in this franchise. But hey, something could change, and we could get a third title. You never know!