Summer Game Fest Confirmed For 2024

June used to be the month when we all joined together to watch E3. This was the expo with the biggest video game companies attending and showcasing what content was coming into the marketplace next. However, E3 started to take a dive, and it’s even missed some years, starting with the 2020 pandemic. While E3 tried to get back on its feet this year, it was once again met with a cancellation. But taking its place has been Summer Game Fest.

Summer Game Fest has been a hit this year, and according to a tweet by Geoff Keighley, it was a record-setting event for them. So, fortunately, the host was able to confirm that 2024 will hold another Summer Game Fest event. More details are supposedly coming out soon, but we can expect a showcase event to take place in June of 2024, which should hopefully come with packed news, updates, and brand-new video game reveals, just as this year’s event had this past weekend. Perhaps we’ll see even more focus on expanding this event since this year featured an in-person event. It will be interesting to see what changes will be made to the event next year.

After a record-setting 2023, we are excited to share some news:#SummerGameFest will return in June 2024, including our live showcase event hosted by @geoffkeighley and #SummerGameFest Play Days from @iam8bit



Stay tuned for more details in the coming months. pic.twitter.com/za4BeK9gbP — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) June 13, 2023

Just a recap from this past event, we had all kinds of incredible video game highlights. Included in the mix was Mortal Kombat 1 gameplay, Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown announcement, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 has a release date, Alan Wake 2 received new gameplay footage, and even another look at Final Fantasy VII Rebirth. So this was a thrilling game showcase and was just the start of several showcases that followed afterward. But again, we can at least make a mental note that June of 2024 will be featuring another Summer Game Fest with Geoff Keighley.

Now the question will be if there is another attempt to get E3 off the ground for 2024. Most companies have shifted towards holding their own dedicated showcases rather than attending massive media conferences that we used to see with E3. Meanwhile, several of these companies had something to reveal during Summer Game Fest, so it could be a tough one for E3 to get back off the ground after Summer Games Fest proved to continue to gain more attention not only from video game industry leaders but players worldwide.