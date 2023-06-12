Pragmata Gets Delayed Out Of 2023

Pragmata looked to be quite an interesting game from Capcom. We had one small trailer highlighting the game was in development, and it appeared to be a new futuristic science fiction title. But outside of that, there wasn’t anything to go off by. Now to remind Capcom fans that Pragmata is still a thing, a new trailer has dropped. Today during the Capcom Showcase, we got a new look at Pragmata but don’t get too excited, as it also comes with some disheartening news.

We still don’t have much insight into what exactly Pragmata is. That’s not stopping fans from getting hyped about its release. Unfortunately, while we did receive a new trailer, it was unveiled that the development team working on this game requires more time. As a result, it’s being delayed. Initially, the game was supposed to release last year, in 2022. But that eventually went by without Pragmata, as developers were aiming to launch this game in 2023.

Now it looks like the developers require more time as they once again revealed that the title was being postponed. There is no launch window attached to the game right now, but it’s not canceled. Instead, the notice was that the developers required more time to bring out a solid product for fans. So it looks like we might go through 2024 without the launch of Pragmata. Still, there is a new trailer that once again showcases a small young android girl and a hectic battle scene surrounding her. Of course, that’s speculative on our part as we don’t really know just yet what exactly Diana is or what her role would be within the game. It just seems like she’s going to play some kind of crucial role here.

Unfortunately, it’s likely going to be a good while before we get any official news regarding the premise of this title and what players can expect when the game does release into the marketplace. Regardless, if you missed out on today’s Capcom Showcase, then check out the Pragmata trailer in the video above. It’s brief, but at least you’ll get another look into this project Capcom has been slowly working on. With that said, we do know that once this game does release into the marketplace we’ll find it available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and PC platforms.