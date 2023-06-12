The Crew Motorfest Launches This September

The Crew fans were already treated to an announcement for the next game in this franchise earlier in the year. Ubisoft teased The Crew Motorfest at the start of 2023, but today, we have some official gameplay footage that we can finally check into. If you didn’t already catch today’s Ubisoft Forward stream, a new video trailer was released that gave fans another look into the game, along with an official release date that you can mark down on your calendars.

For fans of The Crew, the next game in this racing franchise will be throwing you into paradise. The setting for The Crew Motorfest will be Oahu, Hawaii. This is one of the major islands and tourist destinations in Hawaii. With plenty of sandy beaches, deep blue oceans, and massive mountains, there are quite a few areas to stop and take in. But this game is about pushing the pedal down and taking on the streets in intense course races. These will range from different urban streets and off-road terrain as you kick up mud, along with racing through the beaches.

But for fans who have been playing The Crew 2, you will soon get the ability to import your collection of vehicles into The Crew Motorfest. This will be a free option available within the game.

Of course, just like with the past installments, we know that the cars will vary. In The Crew Motorfest, we’ll find that the cars will range in quite a few eras of racing and manufacturers worldwide. If you missed out on today’s presentation, you can check out the official gameplay premiere trailer in the video above. This will give you a sneak peek of what’s to come with this game installment, but again, you can mark down your calendar.

The Crew Motorfest is set to launch into the marketplace on September 14, 2023. Best of all, this game won’t be limited to just this latest-generation console platform. As it stands right now, the game will be released on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC platforms. Again, while we wait for the game to launch into the marketplace, you can view the gameplay premiere trailer that was shown off earlier today in the video we have embedded above.