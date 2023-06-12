Avatar Frontiers of Pandora Release Date Announced With Gameplay Overview Trailer

A new trailer was dropped today during Ubisoft Forward for Avatar Frontiers. This game will follow a Navi that was trained against their own kind. However, after being put to sleep, our protagonist wakes up years later to reconnect with their home and learn the way of the Navi.

We follow a new journey of the Navi who are forced to protect their home from another invasion. Currently, Avatar Frontiers of Pandora is currently in development under the development studio Massive Entertainment where we’ll see the game launch later this year on December 7, 2023.

Story Developing…