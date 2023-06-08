Alan Wake 2 Early Gameplay Footage Surfaces Online

Alan Wake fans have been waiting for over a decade to see how the storyline would continue. Fortunately, the wait is finally coming to an end this year. Remedy Entertainment has already revealed that Alan Wake 2 was in the works, and we’ll get another chance to play as Alan and see what he’s been up to after all these years. But that’s not the only protagonist we’ll be stepping into the role of when it comes to the upcoming sequel installment.

Remedy Entertainment is introducing another character into the mix with Saga Anderson. While details have been a bit brief on what we can expect with this game installment, we knew ahead of time that gameplay footage would be showcased at this year’s Summer Games Fest.

Alan Wake 2 follows the storyline from the first game. Years later, Alan is still trapped, but we’ll see what he’s been up to and his attempts at an escape. However, Remedy Entertainment also introduced another character into the mix with Saga Anderson rather than only playing Alan Wake in this installment. We know that Saga is an FBI agent that is incredibly skilled in her line of work. One day, Saga is tasked with solving another case in Bright Falls, where she must uncover the mystery behind a series of ritualistic murders.

The new Alan Wake 2 presentation does confirm that we’ll get an equal split between both the characters, so it doesn’t look like we’ll be playing one character compared to another. The game will start players out with Saga before the experience moves to open up Alan Wake, where you’ll get to switch between them. So you won’t be forced to stick around with either character at any given time, but it’s noted that the game storylines will be interconnected.

Of course, Alan Wake 2 will also have a bit of a different gameplay setup. While the first game had some horror elements within it, most would deem the game an action-adventure title. Meanwhile, Alan Wake 2 is said to be a full-on survival horror gameplay experience. So you can likely expect resources to be limited and fighting enemies to be a real challenge.

With all that said, we know Alan Wake 2 is set to launch into the marketplace on October 17, 2023. When the game does release, we’ll find it available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms. In the meantime, you can check out the latest gameplay footage revealed from this year’s Summer Game Fest in the video we have embedded above.