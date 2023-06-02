Alan Wake 2 Behind The Scenes Video Gives Us A Glimpse Into Saga Anderson

Alan Wake fans have been eagerly awaiting the sequel to this franchise. It’s been over a decade now since the debut title launched under Remedy Entertainment, so fans can’t wait to see how the narrative carries on and where Alan Wake has been all these years. But since the development team revealed the title to the public, we’ve been introduced to a new character addition that will be present in the narrative of Alan Wake 2 and playable throughout the campaign.

Remedy Entertainment is breaking Alan Wake 2’s campaign up into two sections. Those of you who love Alan Wake, don’t worry. You’ll still get to play as the leading protagonist from the first game. However, it’s going to be broken up into sections, with players getting to take the role of Saga Anderson. The latest video shows a quick behind-the-scenes look at the game, where we are told Saga is a newcomer into the franchise that gets put on a new case. She’s an incredibly skilled FBI agent that ventures to Bright Falls for an unusual case. A string of ritualistic killings has been happening, and the FBI is hopeful agent Saga Anderson can uncover who is behind them.

Go behind the scenes and learn more about Saga Anderson, the new co-protagonist of #AlanWake 2.



The first episode of our behind the scenes series is live on YouTube right now: https://t.co/yXVWqGcAxn pic.twitter.com/3WPCYjasC9 — Alan Wake 2 (@alanwake) June 2, 2023

The developers behind the game have expressed an interest in bringing Saga into the campaign for newcomers. So fans won’t have to go back and play Alan Wake. Instead, they can slowly uncover the mystery of what happened years prior along with Saga. Meanwhile, we know this is also a way to showcase both worlds. We know Alan Wake is not actively in Bright Falls, so having Saga available allows players to go through the game through the two worlds.

While on the subject of Bright Falls, the video also confirms that we’ll get to explore the town. This will be more of an open gameplay experience where areas can be further explored. Furthermore, we’ll be exploring both new areas that we didn’t see in the first game, along with checking out areas that were previously featured in Alan Wake. But we still have a ways to go before we’ll be able to dive into this game ourselves.

Currently, Remedy Entertainment is looking to bring Alan Wake 2 out into the marketplace on October 17, 2023. When they do release the title, you’ll find it available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms.