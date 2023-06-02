CD Projekt Red Is Touring Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Cyberpunk 2077 had a rough launch. We don’t need to go into great detail about it now. I’m sure you’re all aware of how the game had a faulty launch that developers scrambled since to bring the game up to standards. Of course, now the game has turned itself around, and if you haven’t given this RPG a chance, you might very well be missing out. However, for the rest of us that enjoyed the game, it’s been a wait for the only expansion we will receive.

It looks like the efforts and time required to ensure Cyberpunk 2077 would be a playable state for players has likely cut quite a few additional plans CD Projekt Red initially had. So now we’re left with just one expansion, and fortunately, the expansion will get a new showcase this month. We’ve seen CD Projekt Red tease Phantom Liberty a bit now, but the next big highlight is coming during Summer Game Fest. Hopefully, That should answer some more questions we’ve had, such as when exactly we’ll get our hands on the expansion.

Wake up, chooms! 😎



In June, we'll reveal some hot info about #PhantomLiberty 🔥To ensure your enthusiasm doesn't fizzle out, we'll be inviting you to a Phantom Tour — a series of events around the world dedicated to showing the expansion to our community!



— Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) June 2, 2023

But outside of Summer Game Fest, you might actually get to see this expansion in person. Today the development team has unveiled their interest in touring the game expansion around. Introducing the Phantom Tour, players in select cities around the world will get to check out Phantom Liberty in action. Unfortunately, you’re out of luck if you’re located in North America. Out of the eight cities listed, it doesn’t look like CD Projekt Red will be bringing this game over into any major cities.

CD Projekt Red Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty Tour

Warsaw, Poland

Cologne, Germany

Tokyo, Japan

Beijing, China

Seoul, South Korea

Paris, France

Sao Paulo, Brazil

London, United Kingdom

Those are the officially marked cities that this tour will be hitting. But so far, there’s no word on dates or times. Likewise, we don’t know just what exactly will be in store for players that attend. But that information will be coming soon. We might even get a little bit more insight into this tour during Summer Game Fest when CD Projekt Red showcases the game for the public.

If you haven’t been keeping tabs on Phantom Liberty, this expansion will offer players a new mission for V to take on. This will apparently have a bit of a spy thriller experience and feature a new district of Night City. Unfortunately, while Cyberpunk 2077 initially launched on last-generation consoles, this expansion will only be released on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S platforms.