Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty Will Be At Summer Game Fest

The tale of Cyberpunk 2077 is one of big ambitions, bad management, and not nailing fans’ expectations until much later in its life. The game from CD Projekt Red was once one of the most anticipated titles in gaming history. The team had just come off doing their beloved RPG trilogy starring Geralt of Rivia and had been working on their futuristic RPG for years. But with every step they took, they always seemed to have taken a step backward to the point where many wondered if it would ever come out. Thankfully, it did, but it came at a heavy cost.

The title was anything but good. Its launch was so disastrous that certain publishers were giving away refunds and even halted the sale of the game until CD Projekt Red could fix it. The game was all but unplayable except for those who had impressive PC setups. Thankfully for the dev, they salvaged the game and their reputation. A certain Netflix anime gave them some goodwill, and after about two years of bug fixes, they were able to smooth out many of the game’s flaws, and thus it became a success once again.

However, one of the other “costs” of their failed launch was scrapping most of the content they had planned immediately after launch. One of the few things that did survive was the DLC Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty. While not much is known about the DLC, we do know that Johnny Silverhand will return in some capacity and that Idris Elba will play a character in the new story.

We’ll also see our character Samurai get a new position and venture into a new area of the cyberpunk-style world. But we still haven’t gotten a true look at the game yet. However, that’ll change, as CD Projekt Red has confirmed that the upcoming DLC will be present at the Summer Game Fest next month.

That’s good news because they need to show off what you can do in the DLC and what fun awaits those who try and play it.

Many are no doubt hoping that the game will be playable immediately at launch and not undergo the same fate as the main game.

Whether it does or not isn’t up to us but the dev team. They are under a microscope, and they need to deliver first time out. If they don’t, things will get even worse for them—something they literally can’t afford.