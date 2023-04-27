CD Projekt Red Reminds Fans Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty Details Are Coming This June

CD Projekt Red is gearing up to really showcase some new exciting information for the Cyberpunk 2077 fan base. While the game had a rough start, and it took the developers quite a long time to get it up to standards, we will soon have an expansion release. Unfortunately, we already know that CD Projekt Red is not offering anything more than just this one expansion for Cyberpunk 2077, which is entitled Phantom Liberty. But with that said, we will finally get some more details on the game in the coming months.

It was already stated in the past that CD Projekt Red would be bringing out new information for Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty this June. However, now that we are getting closer to the Summer Games Fest event, the development team is reminding players to keep an eye out for the game. All that was said so far is that this game will have some kind of showcase where we’ll likely get more premise information and gameplay footage. But those that are attending, from press and content creators, will get the chance to go hands-on with the game.

ICYMI, we'll start talking about Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty this June!



At @summergamefest: Play Days, we'll have hands-on sessions for press and content creators. We're also planning plenty of hands-on opportunities for our community at a later date, so stay tuned! ☀️🎮 — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) April 27, 2023

We won’t know if this gameplay footage will be closed off and not unveiled to the public until later on. However, it was noted in the same tweet from the official Cyberpunk 2077 Twitter account that there will be community hands-on opportunities for the expansion at a later date. So, hopefully, we get some insight into when players can try the game out during the actual Summer Games Fest event, but we’ll just have to wait and see if that’s the case or not.

At any rate, we do know a few small details about the upcoming expansion. First, this is said to take place in a whole new area of Night City where we’ll once again step right back into the role of V. Now, somehow, during the chaos of this expansion, V will end up partnering up with an FIA agent named Solomon Reed, which actor Idris Elba is portraying.

Currently, Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty is slated to launch at some point this year. However, unlike the base game, this expansion is only released for the Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PC platforms. This might have helped the development team optimize the game without worrying about last-generation console platforms.